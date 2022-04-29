The Deputy governor and Delta State governorship hopeful , Dcn. Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, represented His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa to formally commission Wetland Microfinance Bank Corporate Headquarters in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The magnificent corporate tower is one of a kind, an edifice befitting of the incredible role the Microfinance Bank is playing in fostering financial inclusion for the unbanked and rural communities across Delta.

Speaking, Otuaro said, “I appreciate the management of the Bank for their culture of operational empathy and consistency over the last 20 years in supporting small and medium scale enterprises, especially women, artisans, families, and those at the lowest rung of the financial ladder thereby improving their standard of living. In addition, I established how the amazing activities of the bank are working in synergy with the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa-led government wealth creation programmes such as YAGEP, STEP, and GEST.

Also present was the Ovie Of Uvwie Kingdom. Otuaro recognized an appreciated the king and the people of Uvwie and asked that the peace in the kingdom should be sustained.

“My friend and father; His Royal Majesty Dr. Emmanuel E. Sideso Abe 1, J.P., OON (the host to the investor), and the Council Chairman Hon. Ramson Onoyake for their undying commitment to ensuring that Uvwie is peaceful for businesses to thrive.

I join His Royal Majesty, the entire management, and distinguished guests of the occasion to affirm that Uvwie is open for business and investors — the great feat achieved by Wetland Microfinance Bank is a testament to this fact.

Also present at the event was the Member Representing Uvwie in Delta State House of Assembly and members and regulators in the financial service sector.