Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The lawmaker, representing the Ijesa South federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni has inaugurated a team of over one thousand volunteers towards the re-election of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The team, tagged, “Ayeni Team For Oyetola” was inaugurated in Ilesa at the weekend.

While speaking at the inauguration, the lawmaker explained that the newly inaugurated team would be saddled with the responsibility of house to house campaign for the re-election of the incumbent governor.

He said there are 42 wards in his constituency and the team would start working from the grassroot, through the house to house propagation of the good works executed by Gov. Oyetola in the last three and half years of his administration.

He said, “We are inaugurating a group called “Team Ayeni for Oyetola” for the re-election bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

” I took the bull by the horn today to inaugurate this team, before moving to the 42 wards in the federal constituency.

“I have one hundred and seventy Ayeni support groups and I have told them that I want people that can work for the reelection of Governor Oyetola and over 1000 volunteers registered for the team.

“Governor Oyetola has performed tremendously well in Ijesha land. About three weeks ago he gave us what we have been agitating for for many years ago. Oyetola upgraded the State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged university.

“I want to urge my people and the entire Residents of Osun to continue to support our able Governor and to come out en-mass and cast their votes for governor come July 16,” he said

Speaking at the event, the Director-General, Ilerioluwa Campaign Organization, Honourable Israel Famurewa, lauded the efforts of the hon. Ayeni for putting the team together to support the party and Governor Oyetola in his re-election bid.

He charged the volunteers not to relent on the assignment given to them, adding that APC results in the last election were poor, saying there is a need to improve in the coming gubernatorial poll.

Famurewa urged them to mobilize people from the villages and communities to vote for Governor Oyetola for the continuity of the good works and development of the state.

The leader of the party, Elder Kunle Odeyemi described the initiative of Hon. Lawrence Ayeni as well thought, stressing that the event marked the beginning of house to a house campaign strategy of the party to ensure victory at the Guber poll and will set a foundation for other elections.

Echoing similar views, Hon Richard Tinubu, in his speech at the event lauded the initiative of Ayeni, stressing that all hands must be on deck to return the governor in July.

Tinubu who expressed delight over the large numbers of supporters who stormed the Ayeni Campaign office for the inauguration ceremony said there was no doubt that the governor would emerge victorious in the coming gubernatorial election.