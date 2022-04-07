.

Unveils Lasun, former HoR Deputy Speaker as a candidate

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Barrister Julius Abure, has berated the administration of Rauf Aregbesola for introducing Opon Imo (Knowledge Tablet) and a single uniform policy, describing it as a failed education policy that history will “not readily forget.”

He also described Aregbesola’s administration as one that the Osun people should never pray to have again.

Barrister Abure spoke on Thursday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, while unveiling the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and leading light in the Aregbesola’s The Osun Progressives (TOP), Hon. Lasun Yusuf is the governorship candidate of the LP in the July 16 contest.

While speaking further on the maladministration of the Aregbesola’s government in Osun, the LP chairman, the whose prepared speech was read by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, said “part of the Civil Service Coalition and many others wrote a petition and even publicly addressed the National Press on the numerous numbers of corrupt practices of one Governor across 2012 to 2015.

“In the allegations in some petitions, it was alleged that a sitting Governor received money directly from the Ministry of Finance without due process, giving the preparation of the workers’ salaries in contract to a Lagos Company. They also alleged that the Governor lied publicly about the accrued State revenue for 4 years.

“Many of these very heavy allegations were documented by men who are yet living and are Osun State indigenes. In another drama in a press interview, a former yet living APC Finance Commissioner tried so hard but unsuccessfully muddle up the details of two huge loans of the State that is still unpaid.

“Haba! A ruling Government wicked enough to order half salary payments to the Workers is a very insensitive government.”

Vanguard News Nigeria