By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), governorship candidate for the July 16 election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that he is not just in the race but poised to win the poll.

A statement issued by Mallam Olawale Rasheed for the campaign organisation on Saturday stated that news about the Senator contemplating withdrawing from the race due to legal constraints is a mere conjecture.

It reads further, “Our attention has been drawn to an evil conjecture by a fake newsagent to the effect that Senator Ademola Adeleke is considering withdrawing from the governorship race.

“The tormented mind also alleged that infighting is creating internal turmoil within the Adeleke campaign organisation.

“We want to assure our teeming supporters that the entire piece by the APC agent has no substance and is mere concoctions from defeated minds who are now actively working for the ruling party. Senator Adeleke remains a superbly popular candidate who is poised to win the July election.

“We want to place on records that the alleged legal crisis is a figment of the imagination of bad losers. As at today, Senator Adeleke has no legal constraint. Just yesterday, the Boot party withdrew their bogus court action with apologies. APC agents supported by APC lawyers are running round to secure relief where none exists in their bid to undermine the people’s Democratic Party.

“Senator Adeleke is the official Candidate of the PDP who enjoys the full backing of local and national leaders of the party. His inner and outer caucus are in strong harmony and the campaign organisation is only waiting in compliance with INEC guidelines before kickstarting the campaigns. We assure the party members that there is no crack within the organisation and all hands are on deck to secure victory.

“On the National Assembly election, Senator Ademola Adeleke and his family have no preferred or annointed aspirant. The party’s guideline for candidate selection is clear and Senator Adeleke has repeated severally that he has no endorsed aspirant. The party delegates are to decide the eventual flagbearers for the National Assembly offices.

“To the people of Osun State, we assure them the PDP is not only ready for good governance but our candidate is electable and empowered to sufficiently take the state to a greater height”.