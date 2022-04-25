By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

As the Osun state gubernatorial election draws nearer, reelection bid of incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola has received a major boost, as the National leadership of Orisun Igbomina has canvassed support of Igbomina people in Illa local government of Osun state for him.

The President General of Orisun Igbomina, Chief Gbenga Awoyale,made the call in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ilorin on Monday.

He said in the statement that during a recent courtesy visit to Illa Orangun chapter of Orisun Igbomina,he told them that it is imperative for the people of Igbomina descent to support Governor Gboyega Oyetola for second term, given his efforts in strengthening the Igbomina ancestral ties through connection of Illa to Arandun in Kwara state.

Awoyale said “Despite the very limited resources at their disposals, some Governors like AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Oyetola of Osun and Inuwa of Gombe state have turned around their states unprecedentedly, notwithstanding the huge financial liabilities inherited by them in their various states. Hence, they deserve one more term to complete the good works they have started.”

“We the Igbomina extraction in Kwara are particularly glad to see Gov. Oyekola’s efforts, toiling day and night to ensure the connection of Illa to Arandun. It is more than infrastructural development to us as a people but an effort that will strengthen the Igbomina ancestral ties regardless of the artificial segmenting of statehood”, he added.

“In Kwara state for instance, it is resolved that we are queuing behind Gov. AbdulRazaq because of his landmark and unprecedented developmental strides across sectors. I know in Osun state, just like Kwara state, opposition parties have been forced into silence as all issues they have to campaign with have been addressed by these Governors.”

“Yes, people will play up all kinds of sentiments, for example, zoning in Kwara state. But the question I have always asked is, what significant developmental turnaround did Kwara North or South witnessed when their sons were there as Governors? Isn’t it more politically rational to support the one under whose reign, remarkable developments is visible in these areas?.”

Awoyale furthered that “The patriotic thing to do by any Osun, Kwara or any other state’s resident is to elect those leaders who will change the fortune of their states for good and affect the lives of the average citizens positively. Look at various developmental projects in Osun. In Kwara too, look at Ilesha – Gwanara road, go to Edu, Patigi, you’ll see various water, roads and electrification projects that have now changed the socioeconomic status of these communities.”

Awoyale also noted that “Gov. Oyetola fits in perfectly for the sake of Osun’s future, just like Kwara’s AbdulRazaq and thus should be considered for reelection”.