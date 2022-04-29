.

The lawmaker representing Ijesa South federal constituency in the green chambers of the National Assembly, Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni has said, men and women, both old and young in Ijesaland have resolved to vote for the continuity of Gboyega Oyetola in office as Governor at the July 16th election.

Ayeni, who represents Ilesa East and West, Atakumosa East and West in the House of Representatives, while reacting to the visit of the PDP factional candidate in Osun, Mr Demola Adeleke when he visited Owa’s palace in Ilesa. “Ijesaland is too sophisticated, educated and well informed to be cajoled, misinformed or misled by an individual without requisite experience, capacity and capability to lead over four million residents and citizens of Osun”, Ayeni said.

“Our land has produced great men and women who are very successful in different life endeavours, it is no gainsaying that we have produced the highest number of vice-chancellors, albeit professors in Nigeria universities”, so how will a land filled with such personalities be ambushed, our people are progressive-minded and enlightened, and they have resolved to vote for the continuity of the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, for him to successfully pilot the state into an industrial state of economic self-sufficiency which he has kick-started already”.

