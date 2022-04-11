… Says Taraba is For Osinbajo

… Halts Human, Vehicular Movement for Hours

By Femi Bolaji

A Coalition of Various Support Group of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have told delegates of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the state to overwhelmingly vote for Osinbajo at the presidential primary election of the party after he declared his intention on Monday to vie for the number one seat of the country.

The over 5,000 youths who earlier stormed Jalingo metropolis in a procession to celebrate Osinbajo’s declaration to run for President halted both human and vehicular movement for hours.

Speaking at the sidelines of the rally, a former State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Emmanuel George, said they are in talks with stakeholders and prospective delegates of the party to overwhelmingly support Osinbajo.

According to him, “we at the Osinbajo grassroots organisation are overwhelmed to wake up this morning with the exciting breaking news that Professor Osinbajo has declared to run in 2023 for the Presidency of this country.

“By the grace of almighty God We believe he has already won and just awaiting swearing in.

“Taraba state is Osinbajo and Osinbajo is Taraba state and that is why without wasting any time we have converged to show our solidarity to this cause.

“As far as Taraba state is concerned we are not only supporting the declaration but we have endorsed the candidature of Yemi Osinbajo.

“Our stakeholders are also here with us and as Youths we have keyed in to this movement and we are working towards ensuring that the whole delegates from Taraba state vote for Osinbajo. “

Also the National Organising Secretary of the North East support Group for PYO, Tukura Keaton who also spoke, says if the APC would agree on a consensus then it should be Osinbajo.

According to him, “the candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a call for a better Nigeria.

“Even before his declaration he has won the heart of Nigerians due to his competence and his detribalised disposition.

“We hope that if the APC would settle for Consensus then the consensus candidate should be Professor Osinbajo.”