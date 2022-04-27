….. As Òoni awards Sijibomi , Ayilara, Folami, Hassan, others

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON will be speaking at the forthcoming Omoluabi Day Festival and Omoluabi Royal Icon Awards to be hosted by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, in Osun state.

He will be joined with other dignitaries including Yemi Adaramodu, House Committee Chairman on Youth, Federal House of Representatives who is the Guest Speaker, while Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is the Chief Host, alongside other Governors of Southwestern and Yoruba indigenous speaking States: Kogi, Kwara, Edo and Delta States respectively.

In a statement signed by Aare Oladotun Hassan, Global President, Yoruba Council Worldwide, Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, the event is geared towards raising aggressive awareness campaign against the rampant pervasive social vices, cultism, ritualism, cybercrime, teenage sex: effects and way out.

“As an organisation we are most committed towards building a better society free of these hydraheaded anomalies.

“Omoluabi Royal Icon Awards is done in honour of our great father and Grand Royal Patron, Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, The Ooni of Ife, whose unquantifiable commitments and landmark in correcting the societal ills and support for good vision is second to none, particularly in reviving the Omoluabi ethos that is fast eroding into oblivion in our today’s society.

“We believed Kabiyesi’s frontal partnership will bring on board interested like individuals, government agencies (particularly Ministry of Education and Educational Support NGO’s and Agencies) to join the clarion call on reviving the Omoluabi (Virtuousness) ethos.

“We are currently inundated with horrible daily news of ritual killings, kidnappings, cultism, teenage sex, sexual abuse, domestic violence, prostitution and Internet Fraud and scam popularly called Yahoo Yahoo or most gruesome is Yahooplus (Ritualism).

“We cannot over-emphasised the lost grounds and how deep this endemic and cancerous lack of Omoluabi ethos has destroyed our renowned good behavioural conducts and attitudinal values, morals and spirit of hard work in Yoruba Land and by extension Nigeria at large.

“Omoluabi is a symbology and descriptive way of identifying a true born good character of hard work, perseverance integrity and intellectual acumen filled with divine wisdom, this are common sense and attitudes Yoruba are respected for in our environment in the past, regrettably now lacking in our today’s society.

“Most unfortunately, we have lost lots of our youths and children to drug abuse, early sex, ritualistic tendencies, prostitution and juvenile delinquency traits to mention a few.

“Our clarion call is to all Yoruba Leaders, parents, teachers and government at all levels to collectively take the bull by the horn and Join us on this journey for the promotion of a total rebirth of Omoluabi (God’s Own Begotten Child) virtues in our society.

“While we have also established Omoluabi School Club in all our Primary and Secondary schools in the entire Yoruba Land and by extension Nigeria at large, we hope to launch in Ondo, Osun , Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos soon before the end of this year.

“We are demanding that the Government at all levels needs to do more and wake up to its responsibility of total war against indiscipline (Kick against Indiscipline-KAI), rampant pervasive minor and teenage sex and ritual killings cum terrorism.

“The only way forward is for all of us to join our hands together to build our heritage respectively.

“We must imbibe the ethos of love, hard work, and integrity and build confidence in our present generations of Youths before it’s too late”, he said.

According to him, this year’s edition of the festival is organized to award personalities including Sijibomi Ogundele of Sijimoto, Wale Ayilara, Arch Wale Folami, John Campos Ogundare, Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East LGA as Asoju Odo Oodua Agbaye, and other expected guests are captains of industries, political leaders and other eminent Nigerians.

“This specifically aimed at celebrating and appreciating distinguished Nigerians with uncommon integrity, hardworking spirit, intelligence, perseverance, intellectualism, while acknowledging their landmark achievements and unquantifiable commitments of this year’s Nominees of the Omoluabi Pataki Oodua in our today’s society”, he added.

Highlights of the event include Music, Festival of arts and culture, and special book launching on Anti-Social Vices and Early Sex written by Tunde Ogunsuyi in honor of Kabiyesi Ooni of Ife, aimed at ensuring mass orientation against the negative consequences of these delinquent actions involving some of our kids and youths, even the elderly are not insulated, wherein drugs, sex, money rituals are now common trending news, regrettably everyone seems unconcerned.