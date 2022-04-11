By Amb. Dr Daniel C. Onyemake

The current events that greeted and overshadowed the country’s developmental process which have culminated in various fragments, lack the appropriate adjective to convey its wholesomeness as it is also a handful.

The cacophony of the noiseless drums that heralds the rudiments of our motherland, that was once christened with peace and tranquility, have suddenly plunged into a disastrous serum of poisonous dosage as that can only be combated with virile and indefatigable practical templates that will not newish sleeping speeches but with survival actions being put in place.

To lead and bring back Nigeria to her olden days of glory is a herculean task which, without mincing words and derailing from the point of sincerity, should be built around and upon energetic, intellectualism and a whole bunch of spontaneous expertise. We will be doing ourselves a huge de-service if we decide to flaunt and float our political decisions on the platform of a sentimental alibi thereby taking a million steps backward instead of the

other way round. Aside from the current insecurity situations which have bedeviled the country in almost its entirety, our double-quick march, and nose dive into economic retrogression are also huge factors that don’t sit well with the country’s resume and profile.

Against this background, the question every Nigerian is anxiously asking as the general elections draw close is, who will rescue the country from the shackles of this impasse? Who will revive the country from the doldrums of uncertainty and melancholy even as it is already at a cliff end?

Nigeria needs a selfless enigma and one that will be able to marry his words with practical actions. We are like a people of the oldies that are learning the ropes all over again and how to live like true humans courtesy of perpetual fear of the unknown. Such intuition which has become our basis or acceptance must be expunged from our minds if we are to reclaim our space as the giant of Africa.

It is therefore very paramount to adhere to our survival instincts and make a choice that encapsulates and is built around one with the intellectual capabilities coupled with sound professionalism. One that is mentally alert, psychologically balanced, and loyal to the people’s yearning and wailing. This is the only vehicular product that can convey the task ahead as a just cause to our liberation and progressive crescendo.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo has all the aforementioned sterling qualities. His antecedents as the Vice President over the years are so glaring that Nigerians can’t wait for this UNIFIER and the down-to-earth individual whose passionate relationship with the masses stands out to come to lead them to the promised land.

Nigerians will not forget how he compelled various sectorial heads and handlers in Government to sit up to their roles and duties while he showed some nonchalant the way out. Ordering the service chiefs to relocate to Bornu State while it was being run aground by terrorists is a show of astute commitment to securing the country without giving any room for complacency.

He signed the Executive order of Ease of Doing Business which is the most important facet of the country’s economic drive.

Osibobo as he is fondly called is one individual who takes swift action whenever there is malfeasance; not like some namby-pamby whose trade is tied to procrastination.

On the perennial farmer-herder conflicts in parts of the country, Nigerians witnessed how the Vice President as Chairman of the National Economic Council introduced the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is aimed at boosting food production, creating employment for rural dwellers, and significantly reducing incidents of conflicts between farmers and livestock producers in the country.

Despite achieving and standardizing these feats, he didn’t stop there as he kept monitoring every event to ensure the decision reached in that regard is upheld and maintained to the latter.

A seasoned technocrat with a monumental personality and blazing tenets of undaunted hunger for equity, justice, rule of law, and procedural order on every matter that concerns Nigerians. A detribalized leader and servant who doesn’t clothe himself with pride, an air of arrogance and I don’t care attitude.

With all the progressive leverages that alleviated the suffering of the masses which range from Traders money, N-Power, supporting the SMEs amongst many, one can imagine what lies ahead if he is entrusted with the steering wheel of power.

He is a silent and uncommon achiever whose module of intelligence is saturated with the basic knowledge of what Nigerians need and what Nigerians want as a people.

In conclusion, the urgency on the ground demands that Nigerians demand that Prof take up the mantle of responsibility because Nigerians need a break from this incessant state of incomplete disorder. And as one who has the interest of the country at heart, having a second thoughts over the plea to take up this task at this point isn’t even a thing to consider.

It is on this note that Nigerians are demanding that the call to liberate his motherland be answered and unequivocal.

Dr. Daniel C. Onyemaka,

email:[email protected]