Osinbajo invites senators, APC caucus for Iftar

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has invited senators and the All Progressives Congress, APC, caucus to celebrate Iftar at his official residence today.

Iftar is the meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan to break fasting for the day.

Vice President Osinbajo’s invitation was read at plenary today by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan announced the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s invitation to members of the Senate and APC caucus to Iftar in the evening at his official residence, Aguda House.

He made the announcement after reading the resignation letters of the National chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Before their emergence as APC leaders, both Adamu and Kyari represented Nasarawa West and Borno North Senatorial districts of Nasarawa and Borno states, respectively.

