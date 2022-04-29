.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello among other eminent Nigerians will grace the forthcoming 2022 edition of Focus Africa Leading Women Conference and Award.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Journalists, in Abuja, signed by the wife of the former governor of Bayelsa, Alayingi Sylva

She said that the leading women’s conference will bring together a unique collection of female Leaders making an impact in business, government, media and entertainment, artisans, and even market women from 27 countries, to promote entrepreneurship, inclusion, gender diversity and break bias women face in order to address stereotypes.

She pointed out that at the event every woman will be able to re-imaging, rebuild and reset the pathways of change to unleash the power within them.

According to her, the event also will recognize and honour 100 Leading/Emerging Women and men in Africa who are empowering and providing platform/support for other women to excel and the society to become better through advocacy and humanitarian projects.

She said that a focus Africa Magazine, women edition will be unveiled with recognition of voices in Africa that have shown remarkable leadership in their various fields and career.

She said: “Alongside the 100 leading women recognition, we will present a few awards, and the Focus Africa Magazine women edition will be launched with a report to be published on 9th May 2022, the report will centre on the theme – “Women Helping Women”.

“And will highlight contributions from forwarding thinkers and brands that are changing the narratives in Leadership & Governance, Business, Politics, Agriculture, Sports, Oil & Gas, Education, Community Development, and Legal profession, ICT, Manufacturing, Health, Engineering, Transport & Maritime, Real-Estate, Religion, Society and more”, Her Excellency Mrs Sylva Stated.

According to Amb. Comrade Jibril Abdullahi Muregi the international Coordinator for Focus Africa Projects, this event will be live on various channels and on our online platforms targeting about 10 million viewers in about 27 Countries during the opening ceremony.

Personalities who would grace the occasion are: Her Excellency Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, His Excellency Yahaya Adoza Bello, H.E Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Her Excellency Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu, H.E Dame Judith Amaechi H.E Mrs Diri, H.E Hajiya Amina Bello, HRH King Prof. Onyeche Promise Obinna (JP), and many others.