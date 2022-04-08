.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Friday arrived in Ebonyi State on a one-day working visit to the State.

The number two citizen who landed at the Ebonyi State International Airport in a helicopter was received by Governor David Nweze Umahi and other Government functionaries amidst cheers from the waiting crowd.

The Vice President is expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 21st Edition of the National Council, NCDP, held at the Exco Chambers of the Government House, Abakaliki.

Osinbajo will among other activities, commission some projects in the State and attend a Gala Night organized in his honour by the State Government.

Vanguard News Nigeria