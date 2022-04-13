Yemi Osinbajo

By Godiya Yakubu

Yesterday Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced he was going to fight for his party’s nomination to contest the presidential election next year thus ending months of speculation on the subject.

In an evocative address to the nation via video, he spoke of his experience as Vice President over the past seven years and his conviction that this country would not only survive but would thrive with proper leadership. It was a message of hope given the rather dreary circumstances of this country today.

He was careful to give honour to his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari who he commended as “a true Nigerian patriot”.

But herein lies Osinbajo’s potential albatross. By almost universal consent, President Buhari has performed very poorly in office and Osinbajo has his work cut out persuading the generality of Nigerians that he should not be identified with the administration’s worst excesses and failures. Indeed he has to be a dexterous trapeze artist to walk the thin line separating himself, and projecting hope for the future, and an administration that has not had a purchase on hope, almost from day one of assumption of office.

But to be fair, it must be acknowledged that Osinbajo has had his struggles as Vice President often confronting individuals in the power corridors who did not want him to forget that he only had as much power as the president allowed him.

An accomplished lawyer, Osinbajo knew what he signed for by accepting the position of Vice President and that no useful purpose could be served by confrontation. This has, however, made him out as weak with some suggesting he should have resigned his position. But again proponents of this view have little understanding of the constitution and the political complexities of the country which require a delicate management of its many fault lines.

Those of that disposition also fail to convince anyone as to what useful purpose such a course of action could have achieved. And in any case good luck to anyone of the other aspirants especially in the President’s party, APC, and elsewhere who wants to deny some culpability for our current frightful mess.

The true measurement of Osinbajo’s fitness to rule lies elsewhere: what he brings to the table. As he himself expressed in his declaration, he has had a wide and useful engagement with the country in the last seven years and were he to be elected president, he would not be tackling its very critical and hydra-headed problems as a neophyte.

From the time he acted as president we see he is capable of confronting complex issues and making tough choices and has the courage to confront vested interests. Few would deny that such a disposition in a president is what these times require.

But above all, a president must have substance. For too long Nigeria has had people in office who do not know what to do when they get there. Osinbajo presents some evidence of a viable programme for office.

He presents a picture of the future, of a modernising president who understands the aspirations of a younger, tech-savvy generation impatient for change. It was perhaps no accident the manner he chose to make his declaration: via social media.In substance and in style the Vice President has set a marker.

Let others pick up the gauntlet so that we can for a change have a robust debate as to the future direction of this country rather than lapse into the usual penchant for primordial politics that exacerbate our fault lines but are no more than a cover to get unmerited positions and to corner filthy lucre for self.

Yakubu, a political commentator, wrote from Abuja

Vanguard News Nigeria