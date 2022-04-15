Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

By Kingsley Omonobi & Henry Umoru, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has asked security agencies, especially the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to carry out a holistic investigation into the death of the gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, with a view to getting to the remote and immediate cause of her death.

Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, observed a minute silence in her honour. According to Lawan, the probe has become very imperative against the backdrop that life was involved and lives of citizens of a country are paramount.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja while commenting on a point of Order raised by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP, Anambra South, the President of the Senate said Osinachi’s death is “one too many.”

He said: “Let me say that the authorities should investigate the death of this citizen and the lives of every citizen must matter as this is one death too many.”Earlier, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who drew the attention of his colleagues to her death, told the senators that the singer died from domestic violence.

Osinachi’s children told me their father warned them —Paulen Tallen

Meanwhile, Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen, has disclosed how she battled with tears when the children of the late gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, narrated how their father, Peter Nwachukwu, maltreated their mother and threatened them not to ever disclose how he beat their mother to anybody before he was arrested by Police operatives.

Speaking during an NTA programme in Abuja, the minister said Nwachukwu brutalised his late wife and her four kids and made sure Osinachi had no bank account of her own with all her proceeds being paid into her husband’s account.

Disclosing that she visited the Abuja home of the deceased on Tuesday to identify with the traumatized children, the Women Affairs minister said: “It is so traumatizing, so heartbreaking, the death of Osinachi. When I came into the compound, I saw the children, four beautiful children; three boys, and a girl.

“He (Peter) had told the children that they should not speak about the things that have been happening in the house. I came in with all the directors in the ministry. When I was asking questions, I saw that the children were not forthcoming.

“I excused everyone and said I wanted to have a one-on-one with the children. I first spoke with the first son. I asked him, ‘Do you love your mother?’ He said, ‘Yes’. ‘Has your mummy taught you to tell lies?

“Then he opened up. He said that their dad used to beat their mom and their mom was always sad. He would beat her and flog her. He said their father would gather them in the room and be beating them and if the mom comes into the room to stop him, he would turn back on her and beat her up. And that has always been the case.

“The children said it was their mom that runs around on her gospel music, comes back with her money. If the money is paid through a bank account, it was paid into his account.

“She has no account of her own, any money she has, he collects it and gives her just peanut for feeding and when she cooks, he started shouting and beating her. And their mom was living in fear and was always sad.”

“It was such a horrible story from a young boy that is said to be just 12. I asked him what class he is and he said Class Five.‘’At the age of 12? I said, ‘Why?’ And he said he can’t even read. So, mentally, this child is already destroyed.”I was battling with tears and when he finished, I called on the second son.’’I was battling with tears and when he finished, I called on the second son.

“The second son repeated the same horrible situation as well as the third son.’’

