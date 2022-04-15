By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The autopsy scheduled to have been performed on late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu by the National hospital authorities to ascertain the cause of her death, did not take place due to absence of some family members of both Osinachi and Pastor Peter Nwachukwu, the husband.

Sources said preliminary processes for the autopsy however kick-started on Thursday night at the National Hospital pending the arrival of the required family members.

When contacted, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed that the autopsy is necessary because “it is part of the investigation” .

READ ALSO: Osinachi’s death should be investigated, citizens’ lives matter—Senate president

A source explained further, “You know there have been speculations about her death. Since the husband is insisting that she died due to an illness and there care other speculation’s, the autopsy will clear the air. It did not hold because every party that was to be represented was not here. That is why they specislist’s could not do it.

Recall that 42 year old Osinachi died on Friday, last week at the National Hospital.