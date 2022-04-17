Osinachi: Tears, as Church makes men reassure wives of love, forgiveness

Men of The Covenant Nation holding and reassuring their wives in Church on Easter Sunday.

It was Easter Sunday. However, in the wake of the circumstances that led to the death of gospel songbird, Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu, churches preached “husbands love your wives”.

In fact, The Covenant Nation had a post-service mini-marriage seminar, where couples sat together.

The high point of the meeting was when men were made to hold their wives, look them in the eyes and confess their love for madams.

In short, it was a recitation that drove home a single message — reassurance of love and devotion, garnished with forgiving and forgiveness.

Afterwards, a fews wives’ eyes were red, with some wiping off tears.

There’s no way of knowing how many marriages that The Covenant Nation’s 15-minute marriage seminar saved from the brink, but the concern seems general.

Tellingly, late Osinachi’s home church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, has a programme “Men Seat Down” scheduled for April 29.

For, as Dr. Paul Enenche told his members, “some men have made themselves unapproachable… their wives’ best friend is another woman.”

Then another church in Lagos has fixed next week for a time with a marriage counsellor.

Sister Osinachi, you’re still ministering from beyond. Rest well.

