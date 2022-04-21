Late Osinachi (R) and husband(L)

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, said yesterday that husband of the late gospel singer, Peter Nwachukwu, would be charged to court, if the post-mortem on the deceased found him culpable.

He also said the alleged act of maltreatment and eventual death of the popular gospel musician, Osinachi, was condemnable, immoral, illegal and contrary to the provisions of the law.IGP Alkali equally said the untimely death of Osinachi was heart-breaking, particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses had fingered her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as being responsible for her death.

“The IGP stated these this when he received the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday.

The IGP said: “The untimely death is heart-breaking, particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses fingered her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as being responsible for her death.

Also Read:

He stated that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in their residence at Lugbe, Abuja.

He said the suspect was currently in detention at the FCT police command, adding that investigations were still on.The IGP further emphasized that considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice, and swiftly too, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

According to him, her husband will be charged to court as soon as it is established that he was responsible for her death.

He reiterated the commitment of the Force, under his leadership, to ensure that cases of this nature, including domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices, were accorded utmost attention, with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws.

In her remarks, the minister, Dame Tallen, lamented the death of the gospel singer, saying her death has caused public uproar.

The minister, who was accompanied by some members of the late singer’s family, said she was interested to know what efforts the police had put in place to ensure justice was dispensed swiftly.

Vanguard News Nigeria