ENUGU- MOTHER of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Madam Madu, narrated, in agony, how her late daughter’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu made life most unbearable for the late singer.

Madam Madu alleged that Nwachukwu vowed that her daughter could only leave their marriage in death.

Osinachi’s mother, who spoke to BBC Igbo in a lengthy video narrated the level of maltreatment, her daughter and family endured from Peter Nwachukwu.

According to her, it got so bad to a point where she had to arrange for her daughter to end the marriage, but the gospel singer would on her own return to the husband after 15 months of staying away.

She said despite the fact that the husband was jobless, and lived on her daughter’s wealth, he was beating and verbally assaulting her.

She said when the late singer’s younger brother wanted to intervene, Peter stopped him from visiting his home and family.

Most painfuly, she said that when Osinachi died Peter did not let the family know. She said that family heard about her death from outsiders.

She regretted that before her death, Osinachi refused to open up about her ugly ordeal, until the neighbours called pleading with the family to intervene before they would lose her.

She maintained that Peter’s maltreatment of her daughter was unbearable; he threatened countlessly to kill her. saying that whenever they pulled Osinachi out of that marriage, the husband would come pleading for her return, but that she had always refused, but Osinachi insisted she would go back as there is no splitting a union ordained by God.

