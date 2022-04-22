By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja—The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has pledged to ensure justice for the late gospel music star, Mrs. Osinachi Nwachukwu, who died recently, following alleged maltreatment and assault by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, gave the pledge in a statement in Abuja yesterday, condemning the gruesome murder of the late gospel music minister.

Ayokunle, who described Osinachi’s untimely demise as sad and worrisome, commiserated with her family and promised to ensure that justice was not perverted in the matter.

The statement, co-signed on his behalf by Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, who is CAN’s Assistant General Secretary, and Archbishop John Praise Daniel, the Deputy President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, read: “The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, is indeed worried about the growing rate of toxic masculinities among men and boys, especially the most recent death of the talented gospel musician, Mrs. Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was allegedly sent to her early grave on April 8, 2022, as a result of injury sustained from domestic violence.

“We are extremely sad that such bundle of talent and inspirational singer, who led spellbound worships, had to complete her earthly pilgrimage on account of such assault from her supposed husband.

“This is, indeed, a trying moment in the body of Christ and we commiserate with her immediate family, her children and the body of gospel musicians in Nigeria.“”As much as the bible doesn’t support divorce and broken homes (Mathew 5:31-32), we may need to emphasize that home may not always be a safe place to live for adults and children living in situations of domestic and familial violence.

“As religious actors and networks of faith-based organizations, we are called to work together for gender equality and justice. CAN is one of the very few organizations that has boldly and consistently declared zero tolerance to Gender-Based-Violence

“We will continue to work within and between our faith communities to shape a world that is sustainable and where the human rights of all are respected.

“Our commitment to human rights is not an arbitrary cultural or ideological preference; it is rooted in deep religious and spiritual convictions.

“There can be no justice where God-given human rights are violated or where duty bearers fail to discharge their responsibilities.

“Once again, we humbly appeal to all stakeholders to join hands with us in getting rid of this menace that is gradually eating deep into our societal fabric.

“We equally request the larger society to jettison all forms of religious/cultural stigmatizations and provide wise counsels to save our women from the scourge of domestic violence.

“We enjoin all women passing through the slightest of this sub-human treatment to please speak up and report issues of domestic violence to relevant. authorities before it gets out of control. A stitch in time saves nine.

“May the soul of Mrs. Osinachi Nwachukwu rest in the bosom of her creator and the Almighty God grant her beloved family, especially the aged mother, the fortitude to bear her irreparable loss. We will ensure there is no perversion of justice on this matter.”