The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria has demanded that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba order the commencement of an investigation into the alleged murder of popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

In a petition sent to the IGP, the CAN youth organization said the investigation has become necessary following information at its disposal from friends and close family members revealing that Nwachukwu died as a result of injuries from domestic violence at the hands of her husband.

National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere who signed the petition said, “We humbly write on behalf of YOWICAN, the umbrella body that coordinates and oversees the affairs of all the Christian Youths in Nigeria, over the sudden death of Osinachi Nwachukwu.

“Prior to her demise, the deceased was a gospel minister, a singer and an artist. She was a devoted Christian and worshipped at Dunamis International Church, Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja, and was 42 years old as at the time of her death.

“The deceased, Osinachi Nwachukwu was married to Peter Nwachukwu (the prime suspect) who also doubles as her manager, and with whom she had four children, all minors.

“Information reaching us from reliable sources, including friends and close family members, has it that Osinachi Nwachukwu died as a result of injuries owing to domestic violence in the hands of her said husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

“We as well gathered that the act of domestic violence has persisted unabated and has been largely kept away from the Christian fold and the general public before this unfortunate episode that led to her death, owing to the severe injuries she sustained, which mostly affected her vital organs.

“Our prayers: It is in the light of the foregoing that we as leaders and representatives of the Christian youth body, of which Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu was a dedicated member.

“We hereby petitions that you use your good offices to cause an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of this renowned music evangelist in order to ensure justice for late Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu, especially the purported role played by her husband that led to her death in order to ensure that she gets justice while bringing the perpetrators to book.

“Thank you, Sir, in anticipation of a speedy investigation.”

