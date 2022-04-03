By Victoria Amu

The annual celebration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s birth anniversary has always been a notable event, a national celebration that rose to prominence and symbolic importance in the calendar and imagination of ordinary Nigerians as far back as the 2000s when the Edo man, courageous and unyielding, won their hearts with his spirited defense of their basic rights and his insistence on government living up to its responsibilities.

It was a call he would go on to heed himself as a two-term Governor of Edo State, earning the reputation as the modern builder of the State with an infrastructure blitz that tackled the perennial problems of flooding and opened up communities to unprecedented levels of investments and consequent development.

When at the end of his service in Edo State, he was called upon to lead the charge of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its National Chairman ahead of an important election, Oshiomhole renewed the promise of the party and reforged its bond with ordinary Nigerians.

The result of that was a bigger victory, one that surpassed in numbers the previous seismic and historic win in 2015 when, for the first time in Nigeria’s democracy, an opposition party triumphed over the incumbent.

No surprise then that every year without fail, to mark his birth anniversary, Nigerians stage organic gatherings and celebrations across the country to express their gratitude for his service and example.

This year, as he turns the landmark age of 70, there are reasons to believe that the celebration tents will be bigger, just as the celebrating crowd. His fans and admiration have yet increased – because time has once again vindicated him and his principled stand.

Those who stood in bitter opposition to him in the recent years and months may bake the biggest cake, in display of their contrition.

One of them has in fact openly expressed regret and admitted that Oshiomhole was right and he was wrong. Others have followed in tow, although keeping their confessions private.

He was not perfect, the labor man, but he was forthright and loyal to his party. What you see is what you get. Everyone misses that honesty and discipline today, including those who were loudest in the call for him to leave. It’s what they say about not valuing what you have until it is no longer there.

He was meant to shrink away in oblivion, without regard and influence, according to his adversaries who are now repentant. But today, his popularity is greater, as evidenced by the uproar that greeted his arrival at the APC National Convention. Nigerians and progressives alike did not forget. They know, have always known, and are even more thankful now that contrasting events have highlighted Oshiomhole’s diligent service.

At 70, the party will be bigger for a truly great man, a man of many firsts, including as the only Edo Governor to be returned to office with a complete sweep of all 18LGAs. Oshioquake still leaves tremors. Long may he last.

Amu is a Benin-based commentator on national issues