..As the youths pledges total loyalty to Osanebi

Youths of Okpai kingdom today paid a courtesy visit to immediate past deputy speaker of the delta state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi today at his country home in Beneku.

The delegation led by Comr. Alex Okwuezulu, President Okpai Patriotic Association (OPA) and Secretary general, Comr. Chimezie Isagu Kelvin said they were at Beneku to pledge their total loyalty to Osanebi.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the youth president, Alex Okwuezulu described Osanebi as a good man, adding that it was Otunba who charted the pathway to the future for ndokwa youths economically and politically.

Speaking further, the president said that the people of Okpai kingdom has been longing to see ndokwa’s most illustrious son and as the Omenosa of Okpai kingdom and the youths knows that the day ndokwa’s supreme political leader will visit Okpai kingdom will be a red letter day.

Rounding off, the president stated that the youths of Okpai have long declared that it’s wherever Osanebi goes, that’s where they too will go.

Responding to the delegation, Osanebi began by reiterating he is not in a competition with anyone, adding that his only concern now is how to attract development to his people.

Osanebi while appreciating the love the people of Okpai has shown him continually all these years said that as a sign of his appreciation and respect for Okpai youths and the Okpai people in general, he will visit them in a short while.

He charged them to always be their brothers keeper and encouraged them to live together in Love, Unity and Harmony.