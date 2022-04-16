Osamede Uwubanwmen



By Moses Nosike

At the Annual General meeting of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), which held in Athens, Greece recently, Osamede Uwubanwmen the President of ADVAN, was elected as Regional Vice President Africa, on the Executive Council of the WFA.

He alongside CMOs from Dole and Nestle have been elected to bolster the leadership team as new regional Vice Presidents.

New appointments also include senior marketing and policy executives from Bank of Africa, Danone, Ferrero, Grab, L’Oréal and Mars Uwubanmwen is an exceptional commercial thought leader, with marketing and media communication experience, a seasoned sales and financial services professional, with over 20 years (12 years in a senior role) track record of successes, in providing cutting-edge, result-oriented solutions in brand marketing and media communication, FMCG sales, financial management and banking operations.

He is an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School, as well as the Paris Graduate School of Management where he earned an MBA in International Business.

Uwubanmwen is a member of several international and local professional bodies including: Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professional Organization U.S.A (SCIP). Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON). Institute of Direct and Digital Marketing UK IDM.

His work experience prior to the Commercial Director role at Biogenetics Pharmaceuticals Nigeria Limited, includes seniors roles at Stanbic IBTC, as Head Marketing and Communications, Corporate and Investment Banking, Brand management Guinness Nigeria Plc. as well as Retail Sales Development Manager Guinness Nigeria, and others.