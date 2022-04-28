By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Founder of the Eunice Spring Of Life Foundation ESLF, and First Lady of Benue State, Dr. Eunice Ortom has organised a Mentorship Session for youth football teams in the state to shape their mental orientation and help them reach the pinnacle of their respective careers.

The Session which held yesterday in Makurdi had both male and female football teams that were registered for the forthcoming ESLF Football Tournament in attendance.

The the teams listened to life changing inspirational talks from football legends such as Tijani Babagida, Emmanuel Babayaro and Moses Kpakor.

Addressing the teams, Dr. Ortom stated that the interface was put together to help inspire the young lads make the best of their passion and interest in football to enable them expose their talent at the global stage.

She stressed that the “Mentorship will help you develop skills that will enable you cope with difficulties even long after your playing days.”

She pledged sustained partnership with sports teams to ensure talent discovery and development in the state.

Dr. Ortom lauded the gains achieved by football teams in the state and urged them to imbibe the virtues of discipline, moral values and good character.

Ealier, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Teryima Nguher and that of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Tabitha Igirgir commended the vision of the First Lady and urged youths to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the programme to develop themselves.

Ex Internationals, Tijani Babagida and Emmanuel Babayaro called on young talents to develop the zeal and belief in themselves and the sky would be their limit.

Emmanuel Babayaro particularly expressed optimism that superstars would be birthed from the state while scholarships will be made available for both players and coaches.

On his part Moses Kpakor called on coaches to seek knowledge of current football technics and tactics to help improve on the standards of the game.

The Guest Speaker and Director, SIMA Football Academy in Florida, USA, Mike Potempa challenged young footballers to aquire education alongside their football careers in order to fully develop themselves.