David Mark

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has congratulated former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark who turned 74 on April 8, 2022 describing him as a leader and stabilizer in Nigeria’s contemporary history.

Governor Ortom in a congratulatory message issued weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, described Sen Mark as a worthy son of Benue state and a pan Nigerian.

He paid glowing tribute to Mark for his steadfastness and unwavering commitment in the service to the nation.

ALSO READ

The Governor noted the contributions of Sen. Mark in the political evolution of Nigeria and urged him to make his wealth of experience available for the younger generation to tap from.

“Senator Mark has been a leader and stabilizer in the contemporary history of Nigeria. We, in Benue state are proud of him. We wish him more fruitful years in the service to our fatherland”, he stated.

The former Senate President was born in Otukpo, Benue state on April 8, 1948.