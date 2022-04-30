Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has commended the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s Local Government Council elections in the state.

The Governor who spoke shortly after casting his vote at the LGEA Primary School, Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area, LGA, reassured that everything was in place to ensure that “the election is credible, free and fair.”

He expressed happiness with the large turn out of the people to cast their votes, stressing that having worked very hard, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, would come out victorious.

He said “despite the invasion of Guma LGA by Fulani terrorists which has displaced more than half of the people, the massive turn out of voters is a clear testimony that the people are conscious of their rights by actively participating in all democratic processes for good governance.”

The Governor advised the incoming Council Chairmen and Councillors to repay the confidence of the people in them by working with the state government to bring development and peace at the grassroots.

The Governor had, before casting his vote, visited the two Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs amps in Gbajimba where he provided them with food items, meat and cash.

Some of the food items he donated to the IDPs included 10,000 tubers of yam, 100 bags of rice and four pigs.

Governor Ortom while addressing the IDPs enjoined them to remain peaceful and patient assuring that the government was working hard to end the invasion, which had kept them away from their villages, to enable them return to their ancestral homes.