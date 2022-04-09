Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the North Central Zone has charged the leadership of the party in Nasarawa State to unite and take drastic steps to ensure that those who left the party returned.

He also advised them to embark on new membership drive to strengthen the fortunes of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The charge which was contained in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, was sounded during a meeting with some key stakeholders of the party from Nasarawa State to find solutions to the leadership crises that had plagued the party in the state.

Governor Ortom lamented that he was “not happy being the only PDP governor in the North Central zone, if we were more in numbers, it would have been better. Lets therefore be united as a team because we need to push harder to bring everyone back.”

According to him, “the performance of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has given the PDP opportunity to bounce back”

On strategies to winning elections in the state, Governor Ortom appealed to the party leaders to be united n the interest of the party by building consensus as an easy way to entrench confidence among its members.

He said, “consensus has worked for us in Benue State. I urge you to adopt same. Look for popular candidates for all the positions and appeal to those who may not get the tickets to work for the party.”

The Chairman, Board of Trustee, BOT, of PDP, Walid Jibril thanked Governor Ortom for his leadership role in the North Central region of the country particularly, Nasarawa State.

The BOT chairman while assuring the party of his support, emphasised that the unity of the party should be the concern of stakeholders of the party in the state, pointing out that “we should do away with all forms of sentiments and go for the best candidates.”

Senator Solomon Ewuga appealed to members of the party to put the interest of the party above every other interest alleging that the APC in the state was plotting to disrupt the progress that the PDP had made so far in the state.

According to the statement, a former Minister of Information and Communication, Labaran Maku who also addressed the gathering indicated that he was rejoining the PDP.

Maku described the PDP as his home, stating that even in the heat of the electioneering campaign while he was in the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, he never said anything negative against the PDP.

He assured Governor Ortom of his support to ensure that Nasarawa State was returned to the PDP. “I have come with a clean heart to work together with stakeholders of the party for the victory of the party in Nasarawa State,” he stated.