By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three notorious bandits terrorizing parts of Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state and its environs have been killed in Chito near Zaki-Biam during a clearance operation by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS.

It was gathered from a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity that the troops also recovered different caliber of weapons, motorcycles and phones from the gang who were being led by another wanted criminal who goes by the name ‘Full Fire’. He is said to be a henchman of the later Terwase Agwaza also known as Gana.

According to the source, the Sunday night operation also led to the exchange of gunfire with armed herdsmen at Tor-Tacha community in Katsina-Ala LGA where firearms and cutlasses were recovered from the fleeing herders.

He said, “the operation commenced around 10pm on Sunday following credible intelligence from some people on the robbery activities of a notorious bandit, by name ‘Full Fire’ and his members at Chito in Zaki-Biam. Troops of OPWS deployed in Zaki-Biam, conducted a clearance patrol at Chito general area.

“On sighting the troops, the bandits fled but the troops engaged them in hot pursuit and were able to neutralise three of the bandits.

“They also combed and searched the area and recovered some items including fire arms, two motorcycles and three mobile phones.

“Aside that operation, the troops deployed at Gbise in Katsina-Ala LGA also carried out offensive fighting patrol at Atunbe, Madamu, Kaamen, Ude -Jor, Kasar, Tor – Tacha and River Yoyo in Utange and Yoyo Council Wards of Katsina-Ala LGA.

“The purpose of the patrol was to flush out armed herdsmen terrorizing the area.

“During the patrol, they made contact with the herdsmen at Tor-Tacha but the troops responded with superior fire power forcing the herdsmen to flee in disarray with possible gunshot wounds. And after a search around the area fire arms and cutlasses were recovered.”

On the determination of the OPWS to ensure peace in its operation area, he said “we shall continue to go after any person or group of persons destroying innocent lives and property while working tirelessly to ensure that peace is returned to various communities across the Joint Operations Area of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

“Troops of OPWS have continued to demonstrate professionalism, resilience and courage in conduct of their duties,” he added.

All efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of OPWS, Flying Officer Audu Katty was unsuccessful.