By Abraham Great

After college, many people begin with a great deal of excitement and assumption about their future. Youthful and bursting with energy, they express a feeling of preparation to take on the world and do so in stride, like titans. Sadly, however, in some cases, after a number of years,

some begin to realise that they are moving slower than they expected. The enjoyment they once indulged in has gradually dissipated.

Then it occurs to them that they are stuck in their career. But why does this happen? There are a number of factors that could cause career stagnancy:

PROGRESSION IS SLOWER THAN ANTICIPATED

Individuals typically get dissatisfied with themselves after their soaring dreams begin to look like wishful thinking. When they first set out, their expectations, more often than not, are high.

At first, they assume that they will be Senior Executives after 5 years in their profession, however after six years, they have barely reached mid-level. At this moment, disappointment starts to kick in, and they start to feel like a failure. It is even worse when they see others with whom they started, now ahead of them. This brings about a sense of insecurity; they begin to second guess themselves, asking if they picked the right career after all.

When this happens, you might not have been doing an appropriate review of your task. If you did, you may find that you have actually not been putting in your best, as well as those you compare yourself to. These people that you see being elevated are the ones who surpass, as well as, reveal new promise at the workplace and earn recognition by the administration. It might also be that despite putting in the work, the organisation where you work offers little or no prospect for development. But the most common one is that you never truly had realistic goals.

If any of these holds true, it is time to begin establishing new SMART goals and backing them up with achievable plans that you should consistently abide by NO CHALLENGES

New difficulties bring about new possibilities to test your competence at what you do. For every challenge gotten over in your project, your self-confidence boosts. You started out by developing

a track record of success so much that you confidently request for a raise or promotion, knowing fully well that you can validate it with results. But then, you begin to feel like you are at the grace of your job. This is probably because you have slacked-off at some point and the only thing you look forward to from your job is your salary.

A proper reflection will certainly reveal to you what has actually failed. The problem may be with the structure of your workplace. The visionary himself may be a ‘Jack of all trades’, doing

various unconnected things. As an example, a planner, who is currently assuming the role of having printing jobs done for vendors. At first, you thought it was a stage until two years passed,

and you find yourself still doing the same things. Now you recognize the sector has actually left you behind. Worse still, you hesitate to change because you can no longer keep up with changing industry.

In this situation, you attend career seminars as well as other events to reconnect with individuals in your sector. In this manner, you can come back in the groove and add to expert discussions. And eventually, you can obtain knowledge about growth opportunities in terms of new work openings.

YOUR SKILLS ARE OBSOLETE

In this ever-changing world, it is almost impossible to progress today using yesterday’s knowledge. Your employability depends mostly on the skill-set you can offer. Sometimes, your

present task can’t supply these abilities. Look out for new information concerning the most up to-date technology as well as latest and easiest methods of finishing the job in your market so you can measure up to the requirement anticipated in your profession or industry.

NO FULFILMENT

In some cases, you need to admit to yourself, the bitter truth. You may have chosen that career merely due to the fact that you were desperate, not because you have an authentic interest for it. As a result, you have no career satisfaction.

If this is your case, you know what to do: change your profession swiftly. There are various other areas of passion for you and you need to make necessary changes.

I hope you discover these four points practical. Whatever your specialist call is, please do all you can to stay pertinent as well as not get stuck.

Abraham Great is a Political & Public Affairs Analyst. tweet @abrahamgreat”