I can guess somewhere in your heart you are already saying, ‘No o, it can’t happen to my child’.

The truth is if you do nothing to prevent it then it may happen.

According to UNICEF, in Nigeria, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 10 boys will experience a form of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.

Preventing and protecting children from being sexually abused is a responsibility we all can pick up as individuals, parents, schools, child organisations, and as a community.

The following are steps you can take in ensuring that children are safe;

GET INFORMED

The first way to prevent child sexual abuse is to get informed about the facts.

Child sexual abuse could be contacted, like touching or penetration, and non-contact cases, like “flashing” or child pornography.

In Africa, about one in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused before they are 18 years.

There is a great culture of silence on child sexual abuse fuelled by culture, family, and religion.

90% of people who sexually abuse children are well known by the child or family. About 30% are family members while 60% are people trusted by the family.

Around 40% of children are sexually abused by older children.

Homeless children and kids from dysfunctional homes are more vulnerable to being sexually abused.

About 25% of teens are exposed to pornography.

There are so many mental and physical health consequences like Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, etc.

HAVE OPEN CONVERSATIONS WITH YOUR CHILD

Using day-to-day experiences. have age-appropriate discussions with your children about sex, boundaries, and child sexual abuse.

You can use the PANT RULE as a template

-Private parts are private. Remember to use the right anatomical names for body parts like breast, penis, and vagina when talking to the child.

-Always remember your body belongs to you. Let the child know that he can report if someone touches him in a way that makes him feel uncomfortable. You can give examples of good touch and bad touch.

-No means No: Encourage the child that it is okay to say NO, no matter who breaks the boundaries. Whether it is a family member or friend.

-Talk About Secrets that Upset You. Create an open environment where a child can easily share anything. Remind the child that there should be no secrets especially if it is disturbing to them.

-Speak up, and Get Help: Tell the child to feel free and report any attempt or activity that makes him worried to a parent, teacher, or any he/she trusts.

EDUCATE OTHER ADULTS.

As an adult who already knows about child sexual abuse, take the responsibility to share the information with other adults. You can share the information you know with them or introduce them to sources where they can learn more.

KNOW HOW TO HELP

There are three Scenarios, where you could offer help to a child. In Disclosure, Discovery, or Suspicion.

If a child discloses abuse to you:

-Don’t panic or overreact. Stay calm and listen.

-Support the child by saying; ‘I believe you and this is not your fault’.

-Then ask open-ended questions to get more details, allow the child to speak freely, and don’t help or interrupt.

-Tell the child that we will get help.

-Now, endeavour to get help for the child then make a report saying only what the child has said.

B. you discover abuse:

-Get help for the child involved and make a report.

C. If you suspect attempts;

-Do not be scared to ask questions

-Set some limits and boundaries around the child and share your suspicion with the child’s givers.

Dr Ugwuanyi Chimdindu Peace is the Lead, Speakout for Children Development Initiative

