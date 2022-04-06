By Yomi Akinfesoye

In his book “The trouble with Nigeria”, Chinua Achebe said “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There is nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian land or climate or water or air or anything else. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership.”

Mr Governor Sir, permit me to begin by congratulating you on your victory at the polls and subsequent swearing-in into office as the executive Governor of Anambra State. It is my prayer, like that of many well-wishers and lovers of good governance, that God, in His infinite mercy, will give you the wisdom and capacity to pilot the state to the promised land.

Dear Governor, I believe the pen of history has been handed to you to rewrite the narrative of Nigeria’s politics and governance. Thus, the rationale for this open letter. Whether by systematic default, or a deliberate tweaking of the political structure, over time, there has been an observable absence of leaders in political offices, who have the intention and zeal to uplift the poor masses and develop society, both at the national and state level, including Anambra State.

I perceive as a breath of fresh air, your assumption of the mantle of office, which I am confident will break the cycle of misfortune. Sir, your emergence as the Governor of Anambra is a great opportunity to redefine true leadership and governance.

You were elected as Governor on the platform of the All-Progressives Grand Alliance, which according to you, is a “nostalgic rebirth of the grand alliance of progressives in the First Republic comprising Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s NCNC, Obafemi Awolowo’s AG, Joseph Tarka’s United Middle Belt Congress, Aminu Kano’s Northern Elements Progressive Union NEPU, etc. As the first true progressive party in Nigeria since 1999.

The ideology of the party is a combination of Zik’s neo welfarism, Awolowo’s scientific socialism, and Aminu Kano’s democratic humanism, which forms what we see as the Pan African market progressivism. It is a Pan Africanist ideology that integrates the social democratic values with the principles of competitive markets”.

You have promised in your inaugural speech that Anambra state under your watch will mirror this ideology. I am without doubt that a strategic application and execution of such ideology, can set precedence and become Nigeria’s compass to the future and provision of truly people-centred governance. I know the challenges ahead are humongous especially when one considers the financial state of Anambra with a debt of over N100 billion and cash at hand of roughly N350m based on the audited account of the state which was made public recently.

This clearly shows you are inheriting a weighty deficit, to call a spade a spade. Nonetheless, the people of Anambra (Ndi Anambra) and non-indigenes like me repose a lot of hope and confidence in you for such a time as this, to do the seemingly impossible and leave indelible footprints in the world of history of governance in Anambra State in particular and Nigeria in general.

In the face of a long line of challenges militating against the growth of contemporary Africa, no subject has been critically voiced, even beyond a reasonable doubt than that of leadership. Leadership is perceived as a colossal yoke around Africa’s neck. The dynamics of political leadership in Africa are, by and large, extensively complicated.

But beyond its complexities lies sheds of progressive examples that contemporary statesmen could emulate. Let me on that note remind you of a man who was in similar shoes like yours about four decades ago but who turned around ugly situations in his state into beautiful memories that still remain on the lips of millions of Nigerians today.

I’m talking of the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande (LKJ), the first executive Governor of Lagos State Nigeria who governed the state during the second republic (1979 to 1983), and within the shortest possible period of four years of one tenure did what can only be described as “miracle of governance”. Within the four years and three months of his governorship, Mr Jakande laid the foundation for Lagos’ transition into a megacity.

Dear Governor, here comes the opportunity to become a beacon for African leadership just like the late first executive Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, who came into power when governance meant intangible promises devoid of impact; but on ascension he proved otherwise, that governance was about the people more than empty propaganda.

He took the bull by the horn and created a new Lagos that all Lagosian still enjoy to date. For anyone born long after the excellent administration of LKJ in 1983, or people who, like me were too young back then, we grew up to know a society where failures are celebrated as achievements. We grew up to see state governors who receive accolades, and more recently, trends on social media, for commissioning ridiculous projects like one-kilometre road, a single block of classrooms, public toilets, car wash, or empowering youth with phone gifts, and the list of ridiculous achievement goes on.

We seem to have gotten used to mediocrity as an art of governance, but I believe your tenure as the Governor of Anambra state will be different and will be an opportunity to prove once again that good governance is not rocket science. It is the hope of the great people of Anambra and every Nigerian that you will demonstrate the real essence of power, which is for the advancement of the welfare and empowerment of the greatest number of people. According to John C. Maxwell, “True leadership must be for the benefit of the followers, not to enrich the leader.” So dear Governor, I will humbly suggest that you emulate LKJ in this regard.

I have spent the last ten months researching the life and times of Lateef Kayode Jakande, research that has now culminated in a book that chronicles the landmark achievement of this consummate Journalist and quintessential politician.

A critical assessment of LKJ shows that he was not only a fine politician during his gubernatorial dispensation, as demonstrated by the exemplary political roles he played in his party at the time, but he was also a man who understood the necessities of governance. Mr Lateef Jakande, having explored the characteristics of the Lagos society, knew so well that those that needed attention the most were the poor masses.

A typical of Nigerian politicians who are known to live beyond means, the former Lagos state chieftain was not elitist in nature. He did not join forces with other privileged individuals in the state to control power and resources, or impoverish the masses. It was based on this notion, Mr Jakande drew a pragmatic and colossal blueprint for a modern Lagos state which we are all proud of today.

I am with a certain hope that, Mr Governor, you are prepared for this position. Because many African politicians venture into politics not knowing what the craft entails? How extensively can it be analysed that these men are almost always preoccupied with a cockeyed mindset as to how power must be managed.

The point remains that politics in Africa is perceptively driven from a deceptive perspective, and mired with exploitative tendencies. Over the years, only a few African politicians have had the need to objectively serve the people they govern, while most have always seen the opportunity to serve as a catalyst to embezzle public funds and enslave their subjects.

However, having carried out critical analysis and review, it can be said you started preparing for this journey twelve years ago since 2009 when you first indicated interest to serve the people, and you have persevered through the turbulent politics of our nation, and we give glory to God who finally crowned your effort with success.

How Jakande achieved great feats in infrastructural development, low-cost housing estates, schools, and hospitals in Lagos for a short period of time still bewilders many. The obvious truth is that he utilized the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to drive his aspirations for the state.

A strong idealistic leader will turn a moribund MDA into a well-oiled tool to deliver his aspirations for the nation. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Nigeria are public organizations used by the government to bring their programs and initiatives to fruition. The MDAs consist of thousands of public and civil employees whose sole task is to implement the policies adopted by the people in charge of the country.

Thus, the responsibility for the well-being of the Nigerian population mainly lies on their shoulders. The success of LKJ in Lagos State is based on his manifesto which was built around four cardinal programs, namely 1. Free education from Nursery to tertiary level 2. Free health services 3. Integrated rural and community development 4. Full and sustainable employment. I like to advise your excellency to look at these four areas critically and adopt the LKJ template for good governance in these four areas. Let me quickly touch on Education and Health.

Education has assumed its worst element in the history of Nigeria since independence and there is no need to continue to flog a dead horse by itemizing the disappointments and shortcomings that are very obvious. The power of education remains the most potent weapon that can break the vicious cycle of poverty, it is therefore important to take this with all seriousness.

It is also important that funding of education is not done through too many middlemen who will end up diverting funds into their private accounts. The development of education in the new Anambra state under your purview should not just be the construction of classrooms blocks, but rather effort towards quality education, training of teachers and the review of the education curriculum.

It is high time we put in place a curriculum that will prepare students for the competitive world, a curriculum that will bring out the creativity and ingenuity in students and not a curriculum that only prepares students to pass exams. It is important to focus on making quality nursery education available and affordable to prepare children for elementary education.

It is also important to ensure the physical environment of all schools gets upgraded so as to make them conducive to learning and to the inculcation of appropriate social and cultural values in the young. Vocational education is key as this will help harness the special talents of children who may wish to concentrate in these special areas.

The state of health in the country is daily ebbing away, and federal, and state governments are not appreciative of the fact of the old saying that “health is wealth”. Kindly ensure Anambra people don’t undergo medical deprivation and suffering because they cannot get appropriate treatment for their ailment and health condition due to the inability to pay for health services.

It is important to embark on preventive medical services to reduce the exposure of Anambra people to diseases and other medical conditions, more so in areas of preventable illnesses through enlightenment programs, immunization services, sanitary campaigns, and facilities provisions. Your government can complement this with comprehensive health insurance schemes to cater to the curative health needs of the people.

Health care should not be for the rich and affluent only but for all Anambra people. This piece will be incomplete without mentioning the pathetic security situation in the country. The dangerous problem of insecurity and social instability in the country has assumed a frightening dimension and Anambra is not left out.

As the chief security officer for Anambra State, you have a tedious task ahead to address the full-blown nuisance of intimidating insecurity. The level of insecurity in the state is worrisome and needs more than a casual response. However, understanding the nexus between security, peace, and development, the government can proactively set up a quasi-security outfit too, among other things, gather intelligence, carry out surveillance operations, analyse data, prevent and bust crimes in the state as being done in some states of the federation at the moment.

On a final note, I trust you will do all your possible best so that you will be remembered by generations yet unborn as you turn Anambra State around for good and progress and allow your administration to become a reference point similar to LKJ in Lagos State. It is important to embark on all projects and programs that will touch the average man on the streets of Anambra State.

It is important not to join the league of governors who used their position as a route to personal enrichment and subsequently became regular guests to EFCC after leaving office. It is important to demystify the belief associated with public offices, especially that of the Governor as people nowadays sees public office as a mean of self-enrichment rather than service to the people.

LKJ has set the standard which every people-oriented administration should emulate, and the reason I have recommended adoption of the LKJ template for good governance in executing your plan in Anambra state. As I end this note, I wish to restate my total confidence in the Anambra dream under your administration and I pray that God would grant you knowledge, wisdom, power, and understanding to take Anambra to the promised land.

Mr. Governor, have my best wishes as you proceed in reforming and initiating programs and policies that will change Anambra for good and put you in the book of history just like Lateef Kayode Jakande of Lagos State.

Yomi Akinfesoye, Lagos

Twitter: @yomiakinfesoye

Instagram: @yomiakinfesoye