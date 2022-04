By Emmanuel Okogba

Frank Onyeka did not feature as Brentford came from a goal down to wallop Chelsea 4-1 and opened a wider gap away from the relegation zone.

Rudiger put Chelsea ahead in the 48th, but parity was restored in the 50th to open the floodgates. It was Brentford’s first victory over Chelsea since 1933 and almost guarantees another season in top flight football.