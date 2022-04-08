By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command Onne Port generated a total of N58,059,198,130:33 for the first quarter 2022.

The figure is N19,181,883,844:21 higher than N38,877,314,286:12 collected within the same period of 2021, representing 49.3 percent increase.

On anti smuggling, the command recorded a total of 9 seizures worth a Duty Paid Value of N59,490,705.

A press statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu, gave the beakdown of the seized items as follows: 18,555 pairs of footwear worth N26,507,042; 270 pieces of machinery and parts worth N2,211,753; 3,825 pieces of used tyres worth N26,215,230 and 8 bags of rice worth N171,961.

Other seizures are 555 cartons of soap and foreign detergent worth N2,709,254; 3 bales of textile fabrics worth N250,377 and 72 cartons of tomato paste worth N1,425,103.

The command also processed a total of 320,245.34 metric tonnes export with a Free On Board value of N109,486,146,056.48.

List of exported items include sesame seed, ginger, hibiscus, flourite ore, lead ore, palm kernel shell, cotton, float glass, aluminium, ingot and urea.

Others are food stuff, columbite ore, cashew nuts, tin ore, printed sack and others

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed described the feat as work in progress, noting that the command will spare no effort in ensuring that the revenue collection for the year exceeds that of 2021.

He urged stakeholders and port users in Onne to continue to improve on their level of compliance to serve the overall interest of government, importers and other stakekholders.

The CAC commended the support and encouragement received from other government agencies which he described as highly invaluable.

He also enjoined stakeholders to embrace the non intrusive inspection regime, NII, designed to reduce human contacts in the cargo clearing process and maximize technology for economic and security advantages.

On revenue collection, he said ” Our first quarter revenue collection for 2022 is a reflection of dedication to duty and non compromise by our officers. Maximizing our potentials for revenue collection through interventions and issuance of demand notices, DN, have contributed to this achievement

“What we have achieved so far is commendable but we must not be carried away by either relaxing or being complacent. I believe, we can do more in months ahead.

“It is part of the Comptroller General of Customs mandate to raise revenue and we will remain focused at achieving it without compromising national security by ensuring that no cargo exits Onne Port without due examination and duty payment

“So far , I have enjoyed excellent relationship with sister agencies like the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control and many others”

He continued:” l urge all of us to embrace the reality of modern trade thrust in ports which emphasise a reduction in human contacts and maximum deployment of technology. The NCS management is taking further steps to actualise this as reflected in the recent stakeholders sensitisation meeting on Non Intrusive Inspection carried out by the ICT and Modernisation department.

“Together, let’s make Onne Port a high compliant area and together ensure that perpetrators of any form of illegality like smuggling, concealments, duty evasion, false declaration , under valuation and other vices do not succeed here.”