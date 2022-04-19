By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has berated men who derive pleasure in beating women, says only weak men do so.

Suleman, who addressed his congregation, said he would ensure that any man in his church who assaults his wife would get beaten too.

The cleric, who was reactig to the death of gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was allegedly killed by the husband, advised women in abusive marriages to leave while they are still alive, adding that those who chose to remain would only be buried if they died as a result of domestic violence.

He said: “When I once said there are certain marriages that should break, there was nothing they didn’t say about me. That’s why I kept quiet now, or did you hear me say anything?

“But that’s what everyone is saying now. Somebody reach out to me, saying, ‘when you said it years ago they insulted you.

“All those women that their husbands are beating, don’t they have brothers? If they don’t have biological brothers, they have Christian brothers.

“If you are in this church and you are beating your wife, stop it. If she reports you to me, we will beat you.

“I will go to the police station and take permission before I gather brothers in this church to beat you.“

The Bible only said thou shall not kill, it didn’t say thou shall not beat. Only weak men beat women, men that lack capacity. How did you get the woman? ”You talked. How do you keep the woman? You talk. You control a woman with your mouth, not your hand.”