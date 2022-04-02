…Says FG should call El-Rufai to order

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Rev John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, has said that the attention of CAN Kaduna State has been drawn to newspapers stories making rounds that Governor, Mallam Nasir Elrufai, threatens to deploy foreign mercenaries should the federal government fails to combat bandits, and end terrorism.

According to him,” while CAN agrees that terrorists have had a field day, CAN reckon that if any other Nigerian had made or muted such an idea in public space, such would have been accused or arrested by the government for undermining the security agencies and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.”

“Accordingly, CAN doubts if any section of the Nigerian Constitution allows any office holder, apart from the C in C, to invite a foreign combatant into the country. Moreover, it was a similar strategy that Elrufai employed years back when he claimed to have compensated some herdsmen, which led to the escalation of the security situation, particularly in Kaduna state.”

“For CAN, the approach to give gunmen money so that they would stop attacking the populace has backfired and Kaduna state is paying dearly for such a miscalculation at present.”

“The Federal Government should, therefore, call El-Rufai to order before his excesses lead Nigeria to a bigger problem especially since the general elections are around the corner.”

“CAN acknowledge that what Nigeria needs currently is a sincerity of purpose from all stakeholders and the citizenry towards finding lasting solutions, not subjective statements that could further heighten the presence of bandits in Nigeria.”

“CAN will continue to pray and urge citizens to be on the watch against any erroneous direction that could do this country no good but harm, Hayab said.

Recall that Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has told a Hausa Radio journalist in Abuja that he would hire foreign machineries to fight terrorism if the federal government failed to do its job.

Speaking in an interview after he had met with the President over the train attack in which many passengers were kidnapped by terrorists, the Governor said that “up till now, the security has not gone to kill them? Where are our soldiers? Why have they not done it? That is why I have come to see Mr President.”

“And also I have said that if these actions are not taken, it becomes a must for us as governors to take measures to protect our citizens, even if it means we will import mercenaries from outside the country to do it. If our soldiers fail, I swear to God, we will do that. This issue has gotten to an alarming state,” he said.

The train was attacked by terrorists in kadnuna, killing eight persons and many were injured.

To find lasting solution, El-Rufai had visited President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised him end terrorism attack in few months time.

The Governor said he wrote letters to the Nigerian Railway Corporation to stop night trips.

“To us, this happened because we have consistently written letters to the Nigerian Railway Corporation. We wrote them twice to stop night trips because we had a security report that Boko Haram had entered and they were planning to blow up the train. We wrote to them twice but they didn’t listen.

“Secondly, the Air Force, in response to that security report, went and established a base at Katari, where helicopters can land and refuel so that if anything happens, they can quickly respond. But that cannot work at night because some helicopters cannot even fly at night.”

” That is why we advised the Federal Government that the night train should be stopped. We suggested that the last trip should leave Abuja by 4:00pm so that they could arrive in Kaduna before nightfall and the same for the last trip from Kaduna, but our advice was not taken. It took the security agents over an hour to get to the scene when the attack happened because it was night. It would have been faster in the afternoon,” the Governor said.