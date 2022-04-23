By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least, a male adult was confirmed dead, while three different vehicles and several shops were burnt in a fire outbreak yesterday as a result of a tanker explosion at Ajegunle via Toll Gate Bus Stop, Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service promptly and successfully combated the fire which raged for several hours due to nature of the incident and area. It was gathered that the incident which occurred at 2:16am yesterday, resulted in heavy gridlock as the entire road was cordoned-off and traffic diverted to alternative routes.

According to an eyewitness, “the inferno broke-out as a result of a tanker meant to service Ayinde Oil Filling Station at Ajegunle which accidentally spilled its content— 45,000 litres Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly called petrol while negotiating a bend to the station consequently resulted to fire outbreakfrom the nefarious activities of scoopers at the Toll Gate end.”

“The activities of people scooping the spilled product from the road, caused the fire incident which spread to roadside makeshift-shops at Ajegunle bus stop.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, who confirmed the incident explained that the situation as of 7 am, had been brought under control by the Agege, Ikeja and Alausa fire team of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Magaret assured that the situation was under control as the process of mopping up and evacuation of the remnants of the fire was ongoing.

