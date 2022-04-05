Image representation

Pandemonium broke out, yesterday in Baruwa-Gate, Ipaja area of Lagos, following a violent clash between commercial motorcyclists otherwise known as Okada, which left one person dead and others injured.

The alleged killer was arrested alongside 42 others.

Vanguard gathered that a commercial motorcyclist identified simply as Inowo dropped his female passenger at Gate.

An argument over payment was said to have ensued between him and the passenger.In the process, a man identified as Sunny, arrived at the scene and engaged the rider in a verbal confrontation, apparently in defence of the lady.

Eyewitnesses alleged that he came with hoodlums who were smoking marijuana around Road 33. The argument degenerated into a fight during which Sunny allegedly stabbed Inowo, thereby leading to his death.

His death sparked a crisis in the area, forcing shop owners to hurriedly close for the day. As at 6 pm, the Police said normalcy had returned to the area.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said the suspect, who stabbed Inowo to death had been arrested, stating that he was arrested alongside others connected with the fight.

Vanguard News Nigeria