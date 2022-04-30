By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A clash between the police and members of the banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria (Shi’ites) had left one dead and several others injured at the weekend.

Eye witness said the clash occurred while “the Shi’ites were on a procession to mark the annual Quds day; usually marked with a procession on the last Friday of Ramadan to protest against Israeli occupation of Palestine.”

“The situation became violent when police operatives tried to stop the Shi’ites. They dispersed them and confusion ensued.”

It was alleged that the operatives used teargas on the Shi’ites.

Speaking to journalists,leader of the Shi’ites in Kaduna ,Aliyu Umar said he wondered why they should be prevented from celebrating the annual Quds day whhch was a global event and commemorated even in Europe.

” The procession was peaceful, we tried to avoid the police who were already stationed in strategic position to block us. But they trailed us from behind and used teargas and live bullets on our members. One person was shot dead, we have just held the Janazah prayers and nine sustained bullet wounds,” he alleged .

“The police arrested eight of our members , it’s not true that we burnt a police station and set ablaze vehicles,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command was yet to react on the incident.