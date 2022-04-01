Building collapse in Lagos [File Photo]

By Femi Bolaji

One person is feared to have died after a storey building in Jalingo, Taraba state capital collapsed.

The incident which happened Friday afternoon also had two others sustaining various degree of injuries.

It was gathered that the collapsed building belongs to a building material business mogul in the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccines intact in cold store, not affected by power grid collapse — FG

The state commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Selina Williams, who spoke to newsmen said officers of the Corps joined the rescue operation of the trapped victims.

She noted that two of the rescued victims who sustained injuries have been rushed to the hospital.

She was however mum on the account that one person is feared dead.

At the time of this report, rescue operation is still ongoing to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

Vanguard News Nigeria