By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenogoa

One person was reportedly shot dead, Sunday, and a military personnel was injured following a dawn attack on a military checkpoint by some gunmen along Ogboinbiri waterway at a facility owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The facility, identified as a wellhead, was at the Seibou oil field in the council area. Though details of the skirmish were sketchy, it was gathered that during the shoot-out one of the gunmen whose identity could not be ascertained was killed.

Also Read:

Sources within the area said the gunmen stormed the military checkpoint in three boats and shot at the soldiers in the early hours of Sunday.

The soldiers, who were on duty and providing security at the facility, engaged the armed men in a gun battle.

According to a source, “the soldiers shot dead one of the boys, but one of the soldiers was wounded and his rifle taken away.”

However, when contacted, spokesman of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Bayelsa, Captain Olusegun Abidoye, said he was not aware of such incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria