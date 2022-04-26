By Dapo Akinrefon

Bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Okeigbo, Ondo South Senatorial District, weekend, threw their weights behind Mr. Boye Oyewumi, as their preferred candidate to represent them in National Assembly in 2023.

This declaration was made when Oyewumi and his campaign team toured IleOluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state in continuation of his consultations with relevant stakeholders and party delegates.

While addressing the mammoth crowd in the ancient town, Oyewumi expressed his delight at the rousing welcome accorded to him by the people and leaders of the Party.

He said: “The goal is clear, my passion is strongly fueled by my desire to lead us into a new era of economic prosperity and growth. This is achievable and I present myself as the man to herald this and I know with your support, we can all go the extra mile”.

Former Ondo State Commissioner for Art, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Ismail Olurimisi, in his remarks, appreciated the people of the local government for deeming it fit to support Oyewumi, whom he described as a “complete gentleman and technocrat with sterling qualities” which makes him a round peg in a round hole.

Olurimisi said: “Oyewumi’s antecedent speaks highly of him, and we can be rest assured that our standard of living will improve for the better if we have him representing us at the Red Chamber in 2023.”

Also speaking, the Executive Vice-Chairman of IleOluji/OkeIgbo Local Government, Mr. Wale Adebare, said: “If the people truly want a change maker and a man who is capable enough to change things for the better in the Senatorial district, they should pitch their tent with Oyewumi.”

Earlier, the Director-General of the Agbajowo Movement, Dr. Ibukun Omotehinse urged the people not to allow political marauders to cajole them to follow a wrong candidate in 2023.

The former NDDC Commissioner said: “Effective Representation can only be heralded by a credible candidate, someone like Boye Oyewumi who has the record and the profile to show for his immense leadership prowess and qualities is whom we should grant this insignia of power.”