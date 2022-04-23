Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state, have foiled the attempt to kidnap nine passengers, weekend on the Lagos/Ore expressway by bandits.

The timely intervention of police detectives following intelligence reportedly saved the passengers who were already being whisked into the thick forest by the kidnappers.

However, one of the passengers was matched by the bandits and was rushed to the hospital by the police detectives.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami who confirmed this in a statement in Akure said that the passengers were rescued by the commands Police Rapid Respond Squad.

Odunlami said “On Friday 22nd of April 2022, at about 6:30 pm, the Police Rapid Respond Squad of the command who were on routine check on the highway received a distress call that some People were being whisked into the bush by people suspected to be kidnappers.

“With the joint effort of Policemen attached to Ore Division, all the victims were rescued while a victim who had a matchet cut on his right finger was taken to the hospital for treatment, an Android phone belonging to one of the victims was also recovered in the bush.

” Effort is in top gear to arrest the Culprits while the driver and other passengers have been allowed to continue their journey.

Odunlami said that the state police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran has assured all road users in the state of adequate security within the command