The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the oil-rich Ilaje council area of Ondo State, yesterday took another dimension as 13 members of the party were suspended for political indiscipline, rascality and insubordination.

Not only that, the party leaders have disowned the former governorship aspirant of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP), in the area, Banji Okunomo.

They insisted that Okunomo and other ZLP members, who defected to the party were yet to be fully registered as members of the PDP.

Recall that the entire ZLP structure in the state collapsed into the PDP after four serving governor’s of the party visited the former Governor Olusegun Mimiko to woo him back to the PDP.

But in a swift reaction, Okunomo told vanguard that the chairman of Etikan ward,

Johnson Ajimison who announced the suspension of the 13 members has no legal right to do so having been suspended earlier.

Okunomo added that 11 out of 17 executive members of the party had suspended Johnson and others for failing to call meetings for over a year and they stand suspended because they’ve failed to challenge this in court.

On the claim that they have not duly registered members of the party, the governorship aspirant said that he and others were given a ” national waiver when we rejoined the party.

According to him four governors of the party who visited the former state governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko in his Ondo country home gave all former ZLP leaders and members a national waiver. So they don’t know what they are saying that we’re not members of the PDP.

However, the party leaders in a communique announcing the suspension of the 13 members insisted that “the constitution of the PDP said all members of the party must register with the party at their various wards but the former ZLP members-only announced their defection at a hotel.

In the communique signed by 10 PDP leaders in Ilaje such as Johnson Ajimison, Adeniran Oronla, and Mandah Akinbulejo, the party announced the suspension of 13 members in the locality.

They said the actions and activities of Okunomo and other former ZLP members were unconstitutional.

Those suspended, include nine executive members, Youth Leader, Omoseebi Sylvester, Woman Leader, Ajimisan Omoleye amongst others.

The communique said the 13 members were suspected of political indiscipline, rascality and ostentatious display of insubordination.

They pointed out that the actions of the suspended members contravened section 58(1)F items F, H, I and J of the party’s constitution.

The communique said that “As far as PDP EtIkan ward is concerned, Hon. Banji Benjamin Okoumo and his cohorts from ZLP are not members of our party because they have not officially decamped to PDP at the ward level as specified by the party’s constitution.

“The implication is that until they formally decamp from ZLP and are duly registered as members of PDP Etkan ward, their actions and activities within the party are unconstitutional.”

Vanguard gathered that the suspended Etikan ward chairman, Johnson was suspended indefinitely on the following grounds, running the affairs of the party unilaterally and personally with no recourse to both the Excos and Leaders of the party, listing the names of the 3 Adhoc delegates and submitting same to the party secretariat at the local government in flagrant disregard for the Party’s directive on the modality for choosing 3 Adhoc delegates.

Other grounds include the alleged inclusion of his wife’s name in the list against the spirit and letters of the Party constitution.

Consequently, a vote of no confidence was passed and 11 of the executive members were thereafter, suspended indefinitely

The Chairman and Secretary of the congress, Hon Omoseebi Gideon and Barrister Ebini Felix thereafter announced the appointment, Mr Ojajuni Ibukun Blessing, too, with immediate effect, take over as the Acting Chairman of the Party.

