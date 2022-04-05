.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The leadership crisis in the Ondo State Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has turned bloody as no fewer than ten members were injured during a clash in Akure, the state capital.

This is coming a few hours after the state government suspended the union and inaugurated a 21 member State Motor Parks Management Committee led by the former state chairman of the union, Jacob Adebo.

The state government said the unresolved crisis within the union called for a new committee.

A statement signed by the deputy governor’s Press Secretary, Kenneth Odusola Stevenson said that ” the government noted the unfortunate unending crisis and litigation involving the Union in Court which has adversely affected activities in the Public Motor Parks in the state.

“The Government, therefore, has decided to take over all the Public Motor Parks in the State and set up a Committee to administer same.

” The Union’s activities in Public Parks in the State is accordingly suspended.

Vanguard, however, gathered that hoodlums numbering about fifty arrived at the Ondo road motor park in the state capital in buses and went on a rampage across other parks in the state capital.

The bloodbath spread to other parts of the state capital as residents scampered for safety and shop were hurriedly closed by owners to avoid looting.

Dangerous weapons were freely used by the warring union members while vehicular activities were disrupted.

A faction against the imposition of the former state chairman of the union, Jacob Adebo had last week kicked against government plan to suspend the unions activities and bring Adebo through the back door.

Those matcheted were rushed to the state general hospital in Akure for medical treatment.

They reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of machete cuts.

Meanwhile, members of the union has kicked against the suspension of the activities of the union in the state.

In a letter of protest by counsel to the union, Akinyemi Omoware said that ” the NURTW is not a mere registered association or a group of people that can be suspended at the whim and caprices of any person in government or persons holding political powers.

The union members threatened that “should any member of the Committee accost and or attempt to forcefully take over the affairs of our client, same would be met with equal! resistance.”

“lt is a Union created by Trade Union Act, a federal enactment and therefore with statutory flavour.”

Recall that union had last weekend alleged that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was planning to impose the former chairman of the union, Comrade Jacob Adebo, on the union.

The state government, subsequently announced the suspension of the union, while a management committee led by Jacob Adebo , was set up to oversee the affairs of public parks in the state.

The union said the management committee set up by the government was a deliberate ploy to truncate the course of justice and the need for restraint.

“We are therefore calling your office to abate every wrongful exercise of political powers to truncate legitimate yarning for justice and rule of law.

“It is needless to state that the conduct of your Excellency in totally disregarding the judicial process is by overt and necessary implication calling for the rule of might and brigandage traditionally known with NURTW.

“As a civilized people, we have advised our clients against self-help, confrontation and the use of might; which is the direct consequence of your Excellency’s action.

“It is therefore requested of your esteemed office to restrain your Committee members from causing strife, chaos, commotion and taking steps that can lead to break down of peace, law and order in Ondo State

“Should your office do otherwise, we shall call on the general public to hold your office, as the Acting Governor of Ondo State responsible for the untoward consequence of these atrocious actions.

“Going by the above backdrop, it is incumbent on your office, as a constitutional government, to restrain the Committee to wait for the Court determination of the pending suit to preserve the sanctity of the Court and the Constitution your Excellency sworn to uphold.

“We do hope that your Excellency, being a product of democracy, will toe the line of peace, democracy and justice in allowing the Court to do its work rather than taking steps that is subjudice and consequently portray the Court as a weak and irrelevant institution.

The members said “We do hope that your Excellency will allow good counsel to prevail. “