An Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Oke Eda, Ondo state has ordered the remand of four suspected kid robbers with nicknames— Oyenusi, Anini, Osunbor— and their mothers arrested on April 10, 2022.

They were arrested by the state security outfit code-named Amotekun for their serial involvement in robbing Point of Sales (PoS) operators in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.It would be recalled that the suspected kid robbers confessed that they have taken part in more than 46 robbery operations.

The defendants include Ojo Sunday, 16, aka Oyenusi; Timilehin Femi, 13, aka Anini; Timilehin Ojo, 22, Omoniyi Ogundere 17, aka Osunbor, Ayodele Odeyemi, 18, Iyabo Femi 30 and Kehinde Ayodele, 36The mothers of two of the defendants allegedly make charms to fortify them for operations and prevented their arrest by security agencies.

They were charged and arraigned on 13-count charges bordering on conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The state prosecution led by Mr Oluwasegun Akeredolu informed the court that the defendants stole a mini PoS machine and other valuable items from one Mrs Grace Falaye.

The police prosecutor, Akeredolu, prayed for an order to remand them at the correctional centre, which was supported by an affidavit.

Counsel to the defendants, Benjamin Obilo, opposed the application by the prosecutor and urged the court to consider their ages.

The Chief Magistrate, Tope Aladejana, in his ruling, ordered the remand of all the defendants in Amotekun custody and adjourned the case till May 12, 2022.

