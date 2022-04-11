By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AN Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has restrained the state government from demolishing structures at the state Trade Fair Complex, situated along Igbatoro road, in Akure.

In a suit filed by the counsel to the claimants, Olumide Ogidan, on behalf of the occupants which called for an interim injunction to forestall further demolition of the structures at the complex, Ogidan urged the court to restrain the defendants from going on with the demolition, pending the hearing of the application for an interlocutory injunction.



He said: “The main idea of this suit is against the purported quick notice served on the occupants of the trade fair complex, who have an existing lease agreement with the government and who have also been renewing their tenancy and leases.

“Some of them pay as far as February this year but surprisingly to their shock, they were served a notice to quit, dated March 24, 2022, informing them of the need to vacate the facilities they are occupying, on the grounds that the government tends to demolish the entire trade fair complex because they have an investor to give the place to.

“We feel that this is inappropriate because the majority of these occupants have an existing lease and tenancy agreement with the government and some of them have just renewed the said rent and the government is not talking about compensation.”

He listed the defendants in the case to include the Ondo State government, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice as well as the Commissioner for Commerce, Investment and Corporative Services.

However, in his judgement, Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye, granted the application restraining the defendants from going on with the demolition pending the hearing of the application for an interlocutory injunction which will come up on the 25 of April 2022.