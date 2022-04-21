.

— Female human trafficker nabbed with four teenagers en route Ghana

— She promised us good jobs in Ghana where their economy is better -Victims

Dayo Johnson Akure

Operatives of the Ondo state security outfit codenamed, Amotekun has arrested 300 suspected criminals during the Easter festivity.

Parading, 24 of the suspects, the state commander of the security outfit, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye in Akure said two 70-year-old men two who have been parading themselves as officials of Amotekun in Ondo, Ondo East Local Government Area of the state were amongst the suspects.

Adeleye added that a 29-year-old woman, Titi Happiness was equally arrested over the alleged trafficking of four teenage girls from Gwagwalada in Abuja to Ghana.

According to him, the human trafficker was arrested during a security routine check between the boundaries of Ondo and Kogi states.

” Our preliminary investigations revealed that the suspected human trafficker had perfected plans to move the girls out of the country for cheap labour in Ghana.

According to him, the trafficker during interrogation admitted to the fact that she is taking the girls out of town but denied taking them out of Nigeria to Ghana for housemaids or any other strenuous labours.

The AmotekunCommandant said the girls who were trafficked from Abuja to Ghana are between 14 and 19 years old.

Adeleye said that “We arrested over 300 suspected criminals during the Easter period but we brought out some of them while the investigation is ongoing on others.

“We arrested a lady, Happiness Titi during a joint military patrol at the boundary of Ondo and Kogi. During the stop and search, we apprehended this lady with four of her victims on their way to Ghana.

“We found that she deceived the victims that she is taking them to Ghana for some greener pastures but she denied taking them out for labour but said she was taking them to Ibadan

In an interview, one of the victims said that Happiness only informed ” us to prepare to work in Ghana and she promised to find good work for them in Ghana.

“It was when the security operatives apprehended us that it dawn on us that the madam planned to use us for forced labour or sexual exploitation in Ghana.

“We have lost our parents and we are struggling to feed ourselves and we agreed to follow the madam when she said she will find good work for us in Ghana where their economy is better”

The commander, while speaking on the two 70-year-old impersonators, said they have been using Amotekun to oppress and extort money from unsuspecting members of the public before they were nabbed recently in Ondo.

He said the two men have confessed to the offence.

“They have been using Amotekun to extort money. One of them posed as an Amotekun agent while the other one has been oppressing the unsuspecting member of the public and extorting money from them”

Adeleye said “This is to assure the general public of our zero tolerance for criminal activities in the state and I want to say that we enjoyed very robust relationships with all the security agencies to rid the state of criminal activities.