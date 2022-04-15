File image.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three underaged armed robbery suspects, nicknamed after three of Nigeria’s notorious robbers, Oyenusi, Osunbo and Anini, have been arrested by the Ondo State security outfit, codenamed Amotekun.

They are Timileyin Femi, aka Anini, 13 years; Ojo Sunday, aka Oyenusi, 15 years, and Matti Lowe, aka Osunbo,16 years.

The mother of Timileyin, Iyabo Femi, who reportedly encouraged and fortified him with local charms while going for robbery operations; a herbalist, Adeyemi Ayodele and her mother, Kehinde Ayodele were also arrested and paraded in Akure by the security outfit.

Parading the kid robbers alongside other suspected criminals, the state Commander of Amotekun, Àdetunji Adeleye, said: “It is amazing that we have a second-time armed robber, who named himself Oyenusi and the first-timer here is 12-year-old and confessed that he has to climb a stool to keep his weapon in the ceiling and he is being empowered by the mother to guarantee that nobody could arrest him.

“Now he has graduated to a full-blown armed robber and he operates a seven-member group. He is the youngest but he is the most vicious and powerful.“We also have a group that specialises in stealing of generating sets and we also have those that kill with impunity for ritual purposes. We have rapists and a daredevil armed robber arrested in Ore with some cartridges.

In an interview, Timilehin Femi (Anini) told newsmen: “I have been robbing since I was 12 years old. I used to hide my gun inside the ceiling and sometimes I used to give it to our herbalist to keep. My mother used to fortify me with charm so that I won’t be caught.“After every robbery operation, we used to hand over the stolen goods to the herbalist, who will, in turn, sell them. But we don’t hand over any cash to him. I have participated in about 46 operations.

Also, Sunday Ojo (Oyenusi), said: “l have lost count of the robbery operations I have been involved in. I was given the name Oyenusi by people within my neighbourhood.

The mother of Timileyin, lyabo Femi said: “Timileyin is my only son, he used to engage in robbery anytime he sees Sunday. I took him to church so that he won’t be robbing again. In the church, I was given a soap that I used to bathe him by the riverside. But he still goes on operations anytime he sees Sunday, he is a bad influence.”

The Amotekun commander, Adeleye, said investigations have been concluded on the suspects and would soon be charged to court.

