By Jide Familoni

The man, Ọmọ Ọba Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ.

Ọmọ Ọba Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ was one of the last of his generation and breed. He was born Richard Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ on the 5th of April 1917 in Ido-Ekiti.

In a repudiation of colonialism (before it was the fad), he legally dropped his English first name and remained Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ for the rest of his life. His first name, Adepọju (so many crowns), was in recognition of the royal heritage of both his parents. His father, Prince Daniel Oni Aṣaolu’s grandfather, was an Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti and his mother was a princess of Ilukuno-Ekiti.

His mother was Madam Dorcas Ọmọniyepe of Isape compound, Ido-Ekiti, and her mother, named Adekusibẹ, was the daughter of Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti. Adekusibẹ’s great grandmother’s father was the Ọlọja of Okemẹsi and her mother’s father was a son to an Alaafin of Ọyọ. So, the phrase that made up his first name, ade pọju was a fact of his DNA and pedigree, not just grandiose child-naming.

A quote ascribed to Plutarch asserts that it is a desirable thing to be well descended, but the glory belongs to our ancestors. Ọmọ Ọba Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ did not rest on the laurels of his royal pedigree but worked hard at educating himself and making himself ready for what would be his calling – education and service. He started school at five years of age.

In1925, his maternal uncle, Mr. Samuel K. Familọni, graduated from the famous St. Andrew’s College, Ọyọ and was posted to teach at St. David’s Anglican School, Ijomu, Akurẹ, Ondo State. He took the young Adepọju with him and enrolled him at the school. When he was reposted to St. Andrew’s Primary School, Warri, they again went together. At St. Andrew’s Primary School Warri, Mr. Familọni became the headmaster while the young Adepọju became a pupil of the late Pa Adekunle Ajasin (former governor of old Ondo State).

In 1930, he enrolled at Ondo Boys High School for a four-year course and graduated in 1933, which qualified him for a junior teaching appointment at St. Paul’s (CMS) Primary School, Igbaraoke in January 1934.

In1936, he gained admission into St. Andrew’s College, Ọyọ and graduated in 1939. By 1940, he had become a trained school master at St John’s (CMS) School, Sabongida Ora, Edo State where he was till 1943. This was the beginning of what became the distinguishing hallmark of his life: service to his family, service to his community, and service to God. It was at Sabongida Ora where he met his first wife, Comfort Ahonkhai. Subsequently, he married Emily Ariwodọla Ogunrinde from Ido and Dorcas Monilade Adeṣile from Ogbomọṣọ.

Service to family

When I was young, my father was an enigma to me. That may be in part because I rarely had more than a word or two with him then. Many of my memorable interactions with him occurred when I still lived at Ìsápè Street, where he’d visit once every blue moon. On those visits, he’d park his Mercedes on the street and the hundred or so yards to our doorstep would take him forever as folks intercepted and greeted him.

I remember one of those encounters. On that occasion, he honked his horn and sent someone to ask Mama Ranti to bring him some kola nuts. So, Mama Ranti and I walked over to the car on the street with the kola nuts. Standing inside the open car door and leaning on the door, he asked about my grades. I had just completed Primary Three school year at Ọmọdewa Primary School. I told him I placed second in my class – grades then were not represented as letters A through F. Pupils were ranked from first to last in the class. He chided me for not being first in my class. My seven-year-old self got truculent, leaving my mother unsure of how to react to either one of us.

In the courtyard, in the cool of that evening, Mama Ranti called me, using her appellation of endearment. “Don’t be angry with your father; he loves you and always wants only the best for you.” And that was the way it always was.

He was often away to some place far away and exotic to my village-boy mind. On one of those trips, he traveled to a place called Toronto, so far away I had trouble imagining it. I had to look in an Atlas to see this place in the country of Canada. After he returned, he showed up at Ìsápè late in the evening. The women set food before him. When he was done, he asked me to come with him. I was ecstatic! I didn’t know where we were headed or for how long. I sat in the passenger’s seat of his Mercedes and we drove off to his office at Ekiti Parapọ College. It was getting dark when we arrived. He gave me an assortment of colored chalks and put me in front of a chalkboard in a classroom — I didn’t know chalk came in any other color but white. I felt transported to a different world. I must have fallen asleep while he worked because I do not remember getting home; but I never forgot that evening with my father.

When we were young, he enforced discipline in our speech and actions – you wouldn’t get away with speaking sloppy English around my father. He came to visit my brother Sọji and I in Memphis, Tennessee in 1997, and spent the summer with me. That was when he had the opportunity to read a rough draft of my first book, ‘Losing My Religion’.He finished it while I was at work that day. When I got back home, he complimented my writing skills and presented me the manuscript that he had edited and marked up in pencil!

In the last couple of decades of his life, when I was no longer nearby, telephone conversations with him were a source of joy, especially when a few of us would be together and call him. He’d perk up and become animated. The conversations will end with him praying for us and blessing us.

My father loved and openly displayed affection for his children. By his example, he taught us to love our own children. On the eve of his centenary birthday celebration, the house at Kongi was full of children and well-wishers who’d gathered from around the world. We were raucous. About eight o’clock in the evening, someone started dispersing the crowd. From his room upstairs, he raised his voice enough to be heard over the din: “Let them stay. I am enjoying the commotion.”

Service to his community

From being a trained school master at St John’s (CMS) School, Sobongida Ora, Edo State (1940 –1943), Christ Church Cathedral School, Lagos (1943 –1947), to Gbobi College, Yaba, Lagos (1947 – 1952), Ọmọ Ọba Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ was a dedicated educator and mentor. As a self-study student, he studied for and obtained the University of London Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951. He later obtained a colonial scholarship to study in England for a post-graduate certificate in education from the University of London (1952 – 1953).

His travels and sojourn overseas were in part responsible for him dropping ‘Richard’ as his legal given name. On his return from London, a select group of Ekiti elders met with him to recruit him to undertake to found of a second secondary school in the Ekiti division.

At the time, Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti (a school affiliated with the Anglican Church) was the only secondary school in Ekiti. Having just returned from a postgraduate course in England, there was no shortage of offers and opportunities for him. Yet, he accepted the offer of the Ekiti leaders, sacrificing his desire to return to the UK to study law.

As he’d sometimes tell the story, he was shown an expanse of forested land and told, “that is the school”. In January 1954, Ọmọ Ọba Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ assumed duty as the pioneering Principal of Ekiti Parapọ College and, from the humble beginnings of a forest without a single building, he built a school that has now produced university professors and lecturers, medical doctors, engineers, lawyers and jurists, scientists, diplomats, ministers and distinguished businessmen and women. This author counts himself among them.

He left Ekiti Parapọ College in1968 when he was invited by the then-Military Governor of Western Region, the late Major General R.A. Adebayọ (then a Colonel) to pioneer the first-ever Statutory Corporations Service Commission. He served meritoriously in that capacity until 1973.

In 1947 when he moved to Lagos, alongside like-minded people, they formed the Ekiti National Association (ENA). Prominent among them was the late Chief Benjamin Afọlabi Ajayi (BA) from Igbaraodo. In 1955, he became the first Chairman of the Ido-Osi District Council (Local Government). He occupied that position until 1959 when he was elected as a member of the Federal Parliament. He was also, during this period, a member of the Ekiti Divisional Council (1955 – 1963). As a foundation member of the Action Group under Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ, he rose through the ranks to become its Deputy Leader of opposition, as well as a shadow minister for the Federal Ministry of Establishment.

Later in life, he would return to his roots of service in the education arena. He was a Member of the Western Region Government Scholarship Board, (1958 – 1962), the Chairman of Ekiti Divisional Education Committee (1957 – 1963), Chairman, Board of management of various primary schools and Teacher Training Colleges (1954 – 1970), and the first Chairman of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Autonomous Board of Management, Enugu (1976-1979). Under his leadership, UNTH developed into a powerhouse research and development teaching hospital. For instance, the first open-heart surgery in Africa was performed in the hospital during his tenure as Chairman.

His passion to serve humanity and his community were expansive. It kept him spry and working in unpaid positions well past retirement age, into his 90s. In recognition of his service to society and especially for promoting education, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Federal University, Ọyẹ Ekiti in 2017.

Service to God

After someone you love passes, poignant moments, scattered like the trinkets in the drawers are left behind. In the few months that my father has been gone, the feelings elicited by certain religious music form a big part of those emotional trinkets of him for me. We held regular mini worship services at home – at bedtime and on special occasions – at which he would play the electric organ and lead the hymn singing. One of his favourites was “Immortal, invisible; the only wise God.” Then there was him at All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan where he participated in the music ministry – the Easter cantata and renditions of Handel’s “Messiah” come to mind.

Ọmọ Ọba Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ was a man of deep religious conviction who practised a nonjudgmental Christianity. He served God with his voice, with his time, and by bathing his children in the gospel.

He maintained membership at All Saints Church, Jericho and St. James Cathedral and served on several church committees from the local parish level right up to district council, archdeaconry board, diocesan synod, through to the Church of West Africa and later, Nigeria at its inauguration in 1989. He worked tirelessly alongside others for the creation of the Ekiti Diocese of the Anglican Communion and its inauguration. He chaired the diocesan inaugural committee (1965-1966), was its first registrar (1966-1979), and its lay deputy president.

He was a member of the Christian Council of Nigeria since 1962, Chair of its Western State branch, and later National Vice President, and National President (1989-92). He was a life member of the Bible Society of Nigeria.

He made significant contributions toward the building and development of the All Saints Church College. He served on the Board of Governors of Immanuel College of Theology for more than 30 years, and was the Treasurer for 10 years.

The family of Ọmọ Ọba Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ, headed by Mrs. Adenikẹ Adamọlẹkun, is grateful for the outpouring of support in messages and gifts that we have received. April 5 would have been his 105th birthday. The lesson that the family takes away from his life is that, we are grateful for his long life but it is not how long one lives. It is how much and how well one serves their family, the community and God in love.

Is It Moving Day?

In April 2012, I visited and surprised my father for his 95th birthday. One night after I returned to the U.S., I had the same recurring dream all night; that my father had movers, cleaners, and real estate people scurrying around his Nigerian home. The urgency of my getting home before he left pervaded the dream from beginning to end.

At dawn, it took me two full hours of vigorous exercise on the river trail to stop crying. That morning, I penned this poem and titled it ‘Is it moving day?’

I dreamt a dream of you

Beside the beautiful blue waters that I love—

You were resplendent,

Back to those glory days.

Help scurrying, you fired orders.

The house was already clean when I arrived:

You know I hate moving days.

I see your Mercedes parked dockside.

Beautiful ship with colorful sails flapping in the breeze.

I have known for a while that you will set sail.

The movers have done your bidding

And I know you’ve waited so long

Still, I’m not quite ready.

You must know how I hate moving days

Why do I spend this precious time crying,

When I do know it is the cycle of life?

I am so far away

I don’t know if I will get there before you set sail

I must tell you over the din of the foghorn that I love you

You must be so looking forward to crossing the Jordan.

Surely, you know I am not ready for your moving day.

In reality, I am not fond of moving days. After his 95th birthday, I had planned on visiting my father as often as I could. The Covid-19 pandemic precluded those good intentions for two consecutive years.

As 2021 was ending and the scourge of the pandemic waned, I determined to visit him in the New Year. At dawn on January 4, 2022, I received the telephone call that Ọmọ Ọba Adepọju Akọmọlafẹ had set sail and moved his abode to glory and immortality.

Adieu father.

• Jide Familoni, PhD, is resident in Washington, DC.

Vanguard News Nigeria