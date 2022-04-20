By Ibrahim Kegbegbe

The Olufi of Gbongan, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adetoyese Babayemi, has prayed for the success of the presidential aspiration of Olufemi Ajadi when the aspirant paid him homage visit.

Ajadi visited the Olufi and other chiefs of Gbongan for a brief meeting at the palace without a large entourage.

Gbongan is the hometown of Olufemi Ajadi’s grand mother and the visitation to the town was based on a special meeting with the Oba; chiefs on the discussion of social infrastructure and other developmental needs in the town.

After the meeting, Pastor Johnson Moses, who had earlier led the Olupinmi family and Ajadi’s entourage from the entrance of the town to the palace, told the king of Ajadi’s presidential ambition, adding that he would be back for an official declaration.

Olufi told Ajadi that his family should not be forgotten even though the lineage of the mother side in Yoruba land is not well acknowledged by sons of the family.

He said, however, that victory or success of an individual could come from any of the lineages, be it from the mother’s side or father’s side, adding that his prayer for Ajadi is to triumph in his political career.

“I wish you well in your political career and your presence at Olufi’s day on the 7th of May would be highly recognized,” he said.

Ajadi said his main objective in Gbongan town is to build a university as he felt that he who supports education thinks well of his nation.